Winning numbers drawn in 'Treasure Hunt' game

Russian forces took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on Friday after their attack on the site sparked a fire and fears of a nuclear meltdown, but seemingly released no radiation. The blaze at the Zaporizhzhia plant, in southeast Ukraine, was extinguished early Friday but not before it...
Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence urged Republicans to move on from the 2020 election and declared that “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he further cemented his break from former President Donald Trump. Pence, in a speech Friday...
WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”
A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The victims, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an administrator...
President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
