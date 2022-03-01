ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford and more honor Virgil Abloh in Off-White show

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago
A number of celebrities - including Kendall Jenner, Cindy Crawford and Gigi Hadid - modeled in the Off-White fashion show honoring the late Virgil Abloh on Monday. Getty Images

The stars turned out to honor Virgil Abloh.

Kicking off Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Off-White held the first fashion show since the late fashion designer died unexpectedly in November 2021.

The “Spaceship Earth” event featured flags with one of Abloh’s famous sayings — “Question Everything” – adorned on them, along with an enormous chandelier in the middle of an austere white room.

The runway included a number of famous faces, including models Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, Serena Williams, Gigi and Bella Hadid and more strutting their stuff in Abloh designs.

Serena Williams made a surprise appearance in the Off-White fashion show. Pascal Le Segretain
Karlie Kloss Pascal Le Segretain
Kaia Gerber Pascal Le Segretain
Bella Hadid Pascal Le Segretain
Naomi Campbell Pascal Le Segretain
Helena Christensen Pascal Le Segretain
Joan Smalls Pascal Le Segretain

Celebrity guests included pregnant Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, along with Pharrell Williams, Carla Bruni, Luka Sabbat, Taylor Hill and more all sitting front row to appreciate the latest looks.

The brand also launched a TikTok account for the occasion, offering fans with the app the option to view the show from multiple camera viewpoints.

Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a leather Off-White dress and Diesel fur coat straight from the runway with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

According to an extensive report by Business of Fashion, Off-White has a roadmap for the future that will attempt to “harness the legacy” of Abloh by following the “endless” number of ideas he expressed via WhatsApp conversations over the years.

There’s not likely to be one successor of the brand, but rather a collective mentality.

“The next two years, we are going to go full-speed,” said Andrea Grilli, who’s served in a CEO capacity at Off-White since 2019. “The fuel being poured into the brand, it’s for decades, for centuries.”

She added, “Virgil would have wanted us to do it. He always said this has to be a multi-generational brand; our kids need to go on Rodeo Drive and Rue Saint-Honoré and see it.”

