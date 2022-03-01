Killing Eve Review: Just Dunk Me (Season 4 Episode 1)

In a television landscape full of unknown endings and prematurely-canceled series, the knowledge that Killing Eve's upcoming fourth season will also serve as its last is a bittersweet consolation — a certainty amidst so shows that either overstay their welcome or get cut off at the knees before getting the opportunity to deliver a satisfying resolution. With that impending conclusion in mind, one question chiefly dominated the waiting time between last season's cliffhanger and the arrival of more story: What happened to Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) after that seemingly pivotal bridge scene? What would come next after the moment when not only one, but both of them chose to look back — after initially agreeing to turn and walk away from one another? The immediate answer may be less satisfying, but what Season 4 appears to be building towards, at least based on the three episodes provided by review, could either be the culmination of two people who literally can't seem to quit one another despite their best efforts, or a flame of persistent yearning finally and definitively snuffed out. Like Eve and Villanelle back on that bridge, torn between whether to linger or walk away, the direction Killing Eve's final season will take is still a frustrating unknown.

