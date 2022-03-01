ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killing Eve Review: Just Dunk Me (Season 4 Episode 1)

By Lauren Busser
Tell-Tale TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final season of Killing Eve is back, and it feels different than every premiere before it. Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1, “Just Dunk Me” feels a little more like the series premiere with our main characters still distant (as they have been every premiere since)....

telltaletv.com

The ultimate game of cat and mouse is about the come to an end, as Killing Eve season four drops on the BBC. But before we find out how Villanelle and Eve's story concludes, let's recap what happened in season three, so you're in a good place to start the final episodes.
In a television landscape full of unknown endings and prematurely-canceled series, the knowledge that Killing Eve's upcoming fourth season will also serve as its last is a bittersweet consolation — a certainty amidst so shows that either overstay their welcome or get cut off at the knees before getting the opportunity to deliver a satisfying resolution. With that impending conclusion in mind, one question chiefly dominated the waiting time between last season's cliffhanger and the arrival of more story: What happened to Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) after that seemingly pivotal bridge scene? What would come next after the moment when not only one, but both of them chose to look back — after initially agreeing to turn and walk away from one another? The immediate answer may be less satisfying, but what Season 4 appears to be building towards, at least based on the three episodes provided by review, could either be the culmination of two people who literally can't seem to quit one another despite their best efforts, or a flame of persistent yearning finally and definitively snuffed out. Like Eve and Villanelle back on that bridge, torn between whether to linger or walk away, the direction Killing Eve's final season will take is still a frustrating unknown.
[WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Killing Eve’s Season 4 premiere, “Just Dunk Me.”]. After three seasons of inventive murder, fabulous outfits and a whole lot of unresolved tension, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle’s (Jodie Comer) story is almost at an end. But perhaps the largest...
Killing Eve season 4 premieres tonight at 8pm on BBC America. Watch this award-winning thriller for free when you register for FuboTV and Sling. Killing Eve is a riveting spy series about two dangerous women toying with each other for amusement and personal gain. Villanelle is a glamorously cold assassin, and Eve is an obsessive intelligence agent hell-bent on hunting down the vicious killer. Throughout the series, the pair continuously go head-to-head—each equally captivated and haunted by the other. On tonight’s episode, “Just Dunk Me,” Eve seeks revenge, Villanelle decides to join a church, and Carolyn is ready to step off the sidelines. Watch the season 4 premiere tonight at 8pm on BBC America.
Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 features Sandra Oh’s dream come true: Eve finally gets to wear a wig. Good thing Villanelle isn’t around to see it, because as far as disguises go, it’s pretty ridiculous. Between her clearly artificial hair, sunglasses, and trench coat—not to mention jumpy demeanor—she looks more like a trick-or-treater’s version of a spy rather than an actual one when trying to slip a tampon-shaped tracker into Hélène’s handbag. She and Yusuf have finally tracked down the high-ranking member of the Twelve (played by Camille Cottin of House of Gucci and Call My Agent!), who, per usual, is looking like an effortlessly chic Parisian in a simple white button-down and large shades as she and her daughter calmly watch a man in period costume pretend to get tortured.
Killing Eve's fourth and final season is already off to a bloody start! When the hit BBC America drama returned Sunday night with a new episode, it proved that despite her best intentions, Villanelle just can't seem to resist her murderous tendencies, with the death toll for the season jumping from zero to two (plus a figment of the imagination). Warning: This post contains spoilers for Killing Eve Season 4, Episode 2, "Don't Get Eaten."
Last week’s premiere episode of Killing Eve set us up for what’s already proving to be a deliciously bold and unexpected final season. Villanelle’s found God (allegedly), Eve’s on the hunt for the head of the Twelve, and an incredibly bored Carolyn wants back in with MI6. We left off with Villanelle almost drowning her roommate and meeting her supposed savior Jesus Christ, who appears to be Villanelle dressed in Jesus drag (naturally). Meanwhile, Eve is more fearless and determined than ever to get into the belly of the beast…for better or for worse. Who’s the leader of the Twelve, and who’s the mysterious person torturing its members? Could Villanelle really be saved? Is Yusuf helping Eve, or is he actually holding her back? Grab your Bibles. It’s time to go on a religious camping trip with Villanelle.
