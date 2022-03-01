No. 14 Cherokee over Gloucester Tech - South, Group 4 1st round - Girls basketball recap

The 2021-2022 boys basketball season is about to hit the home stretch and it won’t be long before the final Tournament of Champions game wraps up another exciting year. Take a look below at the schedule for the rest of the season, beginning Monday with sectional finals in Groups 2 and 4 as well as sectional semifinals in Non-Public A and B.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO