No. 14 Cherokee over Gloucester Tech - South, Group 4 1st round - Girls basketball recap
Gabby Recinto scored 19 points to lead top-seeded and No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 Cherokee to a 59-23 win over 16th-seeded Gloucester Tech...www.nj.com
Gabby Recinto scored 19 points to lead top-seeded and No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 Cherokee to a 59-23 win over 16th-seeded Gloucester Tech...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0