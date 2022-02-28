Mike Tyson: Jake Paul is an underrated fighter

Kamaru Usman has laughed off a potential Jake Paul boxing match. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently looking to return this summer against Leon Edwards. However, he’s also targeted a bout with boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez in September. While Alvarez is booked for that month against Gennady Golovkin, it...
LOWELL — One of the most recognizable men on the planet is coming to the city. The legendary Mike Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, will make an appearance at the final night of the Golden Gloves boxing tournament Thursday. The fights will begin at...
YOUTUBE star Deji wants to rematch Jake Paul - but vowed to first turn professional and 'smack up' some UFC fighters. The Londoner - famously known as the brother to KSI - boxed American Paul in a 2018 exhibition. It ended in defeat for Deji, 25, and when he returned...
Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:. “I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I...
All the bad blood between former roommates and training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal obscured a fundamental truth: one is a wrestler, and one isn’t. When the rivals met for real at UFC 272, Covington used his advantage to get the final word on Masvidal, grinding out “Gambred” on the canvas. Covington’s other weapon – his insane pace – ensured a lopsided set of scorecards with “Chaos” earning a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45.
Guillermo Rigondeaux lost roughly 80% of his vision following an accident involving a pressure cooker late Thursday afternoon at his Miami home, the former champion's manager, Alex Boronte, told ESPN. The 41-year-old was cooking Cuban black beans when something went awry, causing the pressure cooker to explode. The boiling water...
That’s the big one. WWE has been around for a long time and the company has a certain group of traditions that they follow. There are matches that are held, events that take place and special places to go, but nothing is as important as Madison Square Garden. The venue is the home base of company and it is still a special place for WWE. They were back this week and something big happened.
Tonight's WWE MSG show featured the Tribal Chief himself taking in one of his deadliest opponents in Seth Rollins, and Rollins didn't even make it to the bell before being attacked. Reigns attacked Rollins before the match had officially started, and he didn't waste time trying to finish him off, charging up for a Superman Punch while Rollins was down. Rollins was able to get to his feet and counter reigns with a knee to the head.
One rowdy individual decided he needed a few minutes of fame as he ended up hopping into the ring during the Deji vs. Alex Wassabi fight. As Deji and Alex Wassabi were minding their own business and trying to punch each other, one rowdy boxing fan decided to get the spotlight on him. The individual decided to make his way into the ring, joining Deji and Wassabi.
