Tonsillitis almost ruined my Spice Girls dream, Sporty Spice Mel C reveals

On February 24, 1997, the Spice Girls took the stage at London's Earl's Court for their hotly-anticipated appearance at the BRIT Awards, often thought of as the UK's answer to the Grammys. It was the height of Spicemania, and the girls delivered an unapologetically brash performance of their new song, "Who Do You Think You Are." The group won two awards for Single and Video of the Year. But it was Ginger Spice — Geri Horner (then Halliwell) — who stole the show, thanks to her Union Jack-emblazoned dress complete with a peace symbol on the back. It was paired with red platform boots and that '90s brand of girl power confidence. The dress made an immediate impact and was splashed across the front page of every newspaper the next day, becoming a hot topic in school playgrounds and beyond.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO