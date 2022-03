When I heard that D.A.R.E., a group responsible for educating kids and teens about drug use, called Euphoria's depiction of addiction a "glorification," I initially thought it was a joke. Clearly the powers-that-be over there are watching a different show than I am, because here's my take: Euphoria, unlike almost every other depiction of drug use I've seen in pop culture, is doing the necessary work to shift the view of addiction. It’s making addicts and the people who love them feel less alone, and it’s illuminating the dark reality of addiction for people who might be struggling to understand. The show’s not just entertainment—I’d argue it has the power to change people’s lives.

