ITHACA, N.Y. — When Jake Nielsen was a child he would often stare up at the record board at the Hauppauge high school pool. "I would ask him, ‘what are you looking at?’ Hauppauge assistant coach Brandon Modrov said. "And he would tell us he was looking at the 50-yard freestyle record and said he’d be up there one day. At the time I don’t think he realized how fast that was."

HAUPPAUGE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO