3 best landing spots for Jessie Bates in 2022 NFL free agency, ranked

Even after producing one of their best seasons in franchise history, the Cincinnati Bengals have to get right back on the horse, as NFL free agency is right around the corner. Safety Jessie Bates III is heading into free agency and looking to become one of the league’s highest-paid safeties, so...

