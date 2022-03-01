Grand Junction final 2021 reports

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — “We’re an attractive place to come visit,” believes President and CEO of Grand Junction’s Chamber of Commerce, Diane Schwenke.

The majority of Americans were working remote and stuck inside for a good bit of 2019, and 2020. But, as people got weary and wanted to travel, what better place to get away than a county with seventy percent of its land in public parks and open spaces.

Schwenke says, “But in 2021 even though we had the pandemic, people still wanted to travel, but they didn’t want to travel to major metropolitan areas or places with a lot of people. So, I think we benefited from that.”

The biggest asset we can contribute to the growth of numbers in our community is tourism. One of the most visited sites on the Western Slope, recording a record 2021 is Colorado National Monument. Chief of Interpretation, Arlene Jackson says the monument is part of a team effort.

“It’s a complex piece that works together, visitors come here, but they also stay in a hotel, eat at restaurants, they buy gas. Which then helps the community, but it’s the community that brings people here.” Jackson admits.

From retail stores to restaurants, Grand Junction continues to grow. Visit Grand Junction director, Elizabeth Fogarty, believes its due in large part to the community’s new found diversification.

“As tourism grows in our area, it certainly has a positive effect on quite frankly the business we enjoy as residents.” says Fogarty.

While businesses nationwide cut staff or face actual closures, the Western Slope prospered thanks to locals and tourists.

Fogarty claims, “People are surprised at the fact that on average, about 50 percent, sometimes greater, visitors are at retail shops.”

If that doesn’t convince you Grand Junction is growing, just look at our lodging numbers. In the past 10 years Grand Junction lodging was historically low & some hotels struggled. Not anymore.

“Ten months in 2021, the lodging business had the highest daily rate in the history of Grand Junction.” Fogarty recalls.

If we continue on this trend as a community, who knows, the western slope may enjoy a bit of a boom, without the bust.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.