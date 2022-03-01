Caught on video: Tourists in Mexico get chance to kiss Grey whale during close encounter

Several lucky whale watchers got to kiss a gray whale after it swam up to their boat.

The event was caught on video in early February just off San Carlos, Mexico.

The man who took the video says it made him realize how important it is to protect and appreciate nature.

The whale patiently let several people pet it before spraying the whole boat and swimming away.

A new report Monday indicates we are already seeing the impact of human-caused climate change.

The report from the United Nations makes it clear that threats such as extreme weather, drought and fire, which have already disrupted natural ecosystems, are more widespread and happening faster than previously thought.

Experts also warn the safety of human life will be at risk from rising sea levels and severe storms, especially in coastal areas.

The report stresses significant change is needed over the next decade to prevent irreversible damage.