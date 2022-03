Rivian reveals headwinds for 2022. It then makes an abrupt move that infuriates customers. Rivian realizes its mistake just days ahead of earnings, but is it enough?. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is skidding off the road even before it's started its journey. The once hot electric vehicle stock has plummeted 23.8% so far this week as of 9:50 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. With today's weak opening, the EV stock has now plunged a staggering 53% year to date as of this writing.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO