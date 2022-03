Few would argue that LeBron James is overlooked in any way. The Los Angeles Lakers star, however, thinks he does not get nearly enough credit for one part of his game. James revealed in the newest episode of “The Shop” that he is bothered at not receiving more recognition for his scoring prowess. James holds the NBA record for points scored when his playoff totals are combined with his regular season ones. Despite this, he feels he is not mentioned enough as one of the best scorers of all time, a fact that he admits annoys him.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO