Parkland, WA

Pizza restaurant burglarized in Parkland

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
PARKLAND, Wash. — An arcade coin machine was stolen from a pizza restaurant in Parkland on Sunday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:41 a.m. on Feb. 27, deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary in the 15700 block of Pacific Avenue South in Parkland.

When deputies arrived, a witness said he saw two men break the glass front door of the restaurant.

The witness said the men used a dolly to steal an arcade coin machine.

The restaurant owner told deputies they believe the same men burglarized the restaurant in December.

Seattle, WA
