No. 21 Texas vs. No. 3 Baylor gamethread

Click here to read the full article. The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley at least through the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. In a tweet, Ridley appeared to plead guilty, confirming that he “bet [$]1500 total.” The 27-year-old former first round pick added that, in his view, he doesn’t “have a gambling problem.”
Whether or not Ridley has a “gambling problem” is not at issue. By betting, Ridley broke NFL rules. He stands to lose $11 million in salary in 2022, as his salary for the year is pushed back to 2023....
