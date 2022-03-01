ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone Bug Is Making Some Guns OP

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new bug has been found in Call of Duty: Warzone and it allows players to use Vanguard weapon perks for weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops: Cold War. The glitch also allows perks like Tightgrip and Hardscope to be used on Vanguard guns. The bug was discovered by Twitch...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Godzilla and King Kong may come to Warzone, says Call of Duty leaker

Struggle to hit distant targets in Call of Duty: Warzone? You’ll be pleased to hear your enemies might be getting much bigger. Tom Henderson, a journalist with a strong track record on Call of Duty leaks, claims that Activision has “bold plans” for Warzone that may extend to battles with famous movie monsters. Both Kong and Godzilla appeared in images that Henderson says he was shown by his sources.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone King Kong Live Event May Be Happening Soon

Over the last two years, Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a number of guest characters appear in the game, including cinema stars like John McClane, John Rambo, and Ghostface. If recent datamines are to be believed, the game's next guest star will be much bigger... literally! According to the @ModernWarzone Twitter account, King Kong will appear in a live event, where the big ape can be attacked with fighter planes and bombers. As of this writing, Activision and Raven Software have yet to make any kind of official announcement, so readers should take this with a grain of salt for the time being!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA Online's PlayStation Players Get Final Bonus Before PS5 Release

For the past couple of months, Grand Theft Auto Online players who've been playing either on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 have been benefitting from a recurring bonus of GTA$1,000,000 each month. That was automatically given to players who were PlayStation Plus subscribers each month with the deal being that it'd be awarded every month until the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game released. With those versions now arriving this month, that means those on the PlayStation consoles have just one more prize to claim ahead of that release.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebie

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch Online update, which comes with a surprise new freebie for subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While subscribers to the base model and those with the Expansion Pack will have to wait longer for more N64 games, they can now customize their user icons as they wait for more content. This may sound like a basic feature, but it wasn't available previously. That said, this freebie isn't as straightforward as it sounds. And this isn't surprising as nothing is ever straightforward with Nintendo. To unlock a variety of customization options, players will need to spend Platinum Points, which are earned by completing various missions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Guns#Raven Software#The Bug#Video Game#Vanguard#Hardscope#Jgod#Vg#Mw#Cw#Jgodyt Video
ComicBook

GTA Online Update Gives Players an Easy GTA$ Bonus This Week

GTA Online players who've been around for even a few weekly updates will know by now that there are always certain missions that award more profits than usual, but every now and then, Rockstar Games gives players a way to earn one big lump sum of GTA$ for doing very little. That opportunity is back again this week with players able to make GTA$200K just for completing a couple of missions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Games for March Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free video games for March 2022 are now officially available. As previously announced, this month's free video game titles available to PlayStation Plus subscribers include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner. Additionally, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer title associated with Ghost of Tsushima, is available as a bonus title this month. The usual caveats for PlayStation Plus titles apply here, the most significant of which is that they will only be available until early April.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PewDiePie Visited by Police After Internet Purchase

During a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg revealed that police recently visited his home in the UK after he purchased a Balisong knife online via Wish. As you may know, the Balisong knife is illegal in the UK, like it is in some states in the US. For PewDiePie, the Balisong is used as a fidget toy. During his videos and streams, you can sometimes see him fidgeting with it. And this is presumably what he told the police when they came knocking on his door to enquire why he was purchasing a balisong knife online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Steam Deck Users Who Play Popular Game Will Be Banned

Steam Deck doesn't support every Steam game, and it doesn't even support every popular game on Steam. That said, if you try and access one popular game on Steam in particular while using the Steam Deck, the game will ban you. If you were hoping the release of the Steam Deck would allow you to bring Destiny 2 on the go, well, Bungie has crushed those dreams. Not only has Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 does not support Steam Deck, but it sounds like there are no plans to change this.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Everything You Need To Know About Armored Trucks in Call of Duty: Warzone

We’ve put together a guide for Warzone players looking to reap the benefits from the newly added armored trucks roaming the map. As teased in leaks passed, Activision has brought armored trucks to Call of Duty (COD): Warzone. Now, players have the opportunity to track, hunt, and destroy these slow-moving targets for major rewards. Rewards for blasting apart an armored truck include cash, kill streaks, armor satchels, field upgrades, and the Nebula 5 bomb.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Reverts Buy Station Change

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software announced this week its plans to reintroduce UAVs to the game's Buy Stations with one catch: They'd cost $9,000 to use in-game now. That higher price – as well as the existence of UAVs in Warzone overall – was one that some players weren't too pleased with, and parts of the community suggested the Buy Station purchase wouldn't get as much use if it were that costly. Raven Software has since reverted its decision in part by deciding to keep the UAVs in as originally intended, but they'll only cost $6,000 now instead of $9,000.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Long-Awaited Nintendo Switch RPG Officially Cancelled

A long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED RPG has been canceled after several previous delays. Many of the best RPGs of the last decade or so are available on the Nintendo Switch. For example, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are all available on Nintendo Switch. These are probably the three best RPGs of the last 10 years or so. That said, one game hardcore RPG fans of the genre on Switch have been waiting for is Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire from Obsidian Entertainment, the studio best known for games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol, and The Outer Worlds. When it comes to RPGs, Obsidian is a Mount Rushmore-level studio. And some of its best work has been its work on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire and its predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Is Bad News for Quitters

Those who frequently quit out of their Call of Duty: Vanguard matches may want to be more cautious about doing so in the game's Ranked Play mode following a series of updates released this week. Treyarch Studios announced that the Ranked Play environment now carries harsher penalties for those who leave matches before they're finished regardless of if they're the ones who left first, second, or afterwards. More penalties for these sorts of quitters are coming as well, Treyarch confirmed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Far Cry: Beyond First Look Released

Funforge and Ubisoft have revealed a first look at the upcoming Far Cry board game. Last week, the YouTube channel Quackalope released a first look at Far Cry: Beyond, the upcoming board game inspired by the Far Cry franchise. The new game is an co-op "open world" style board game built around a branching storyline featuring individual missions and scenarios set in the 1980s. Far Cry: Beyond will use legacy-style aspects in which additional weapons, characters, and components hidden away in boxes are unlocked throughout the game, providing more options (or more challenges) for players. You can check out Quackalope's first look video below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 Free Games and an Extra Goodie

The Epic Games Store is giving away two free games and an additional goodie over the course of the next week. Each Thursday, Epic's storefront is updated to give players a new free title that is available for a span of one week. And while, normally, Epic Games only makes one game free on its launcher any given week, this week's list of freebies is a bit more extensive than normal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Setting Possibly Discovered And It's Not Vice City

The setting of GTA 6 may have been discovered by an eagle-eyed Grand Theft Auto fan, and if the speculation is accurate then the central setting isn't Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, like every rumor and leak has indicated. Rather, players will return to another familiar location, and one they haven't visited since 2008. That's right, it looks like players may be returning to Liberty City, the series fictional take on New York City, when GTA 6 releases. Again though, this flies in the face of every rumor, report, and leak so far about the game. So, what's the evidence for this theory? Well, it involves a possible GTA 6 tease that was discovered last month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Blown Away by New Iron Man Suit

Marvel's Avengers fans are blown away by a new Iron Man suit. After skimping out on special MCU and comics skins at launch and for the first few months of post-launch, developer Crystal Dynamics has been steadily remedying this by adding MCU skins and skins from various comics to the game, suggesting they are selling well. Right on cue, Crystal Dynamics -- using the game's official Twitter account -- has revealed the Iron Man's Nothing to Fear Outfit, which as you would expect, is inspired by the character's Uru Armor that first debuted Fear Itself #7. In other words, it's a comics suit, which the game doesn't have a ton of, and which fans have been asking for more of.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy