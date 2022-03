PORTLAND, Ore. — The gray whales will return to be ogled at your favorite coastal parks in March but some of whale watching amenities will not be returning this year. There will be no trained volunteers on-site to help you spot whales. The Spring Whale Week, which is normally hosted by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPDR), is canceled for 2022. The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay also remains closed but it will reopen to visitors in late spring 2022.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO