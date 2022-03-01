ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Agencies continue search after fatal officer-involved shooting in Maumelle

By Caitrin Assaf
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mknvi_0eRpOMq500

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A multiagency search is still underway in northern Pulaski County after an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant was shot and killed while searching for an alleged shooter.

29-year-old Sgt. Joshua Caudell was rushed to the hospital after dogs used by the ADC to track persons of interest alerted to the wanted man under a trailer – who then shot Caudell. He later died at the hospital.

Arkansas Department of Corrections identifies officer killed in Maumelle manhunt

Caudell has been with the ADC since 2012 and leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were initially called to Corvallis Road near Highway 365 around 8:00 Sunday evening for a welfare check when they heard gunshots upon arrival aimed at officers. Once inside the home, they discovered the shooter had already left.

Deputies searched for the person of interest – later identified to be Demark Lee Jordan – throughout the night. A SWAT team was called in to assist, as well as the ADC tracking dogs along with Sgt. Caudell.

At about 4 Monday morning, those dogs found the shooter hiding under a trailer on Overstreet Rd, only a few blocks away. When officers got close, the shooter then fired, hitting Caudell, and escaping.

Pulaski County deputies ID person of interest in ADC sergeant death

Multiple agencies including PCSO, ADC, Arkansas State Police, Maumelle Police, North Little Rock Police, and Game and Fish all responded to assist with the manhunt, which focused on Overstreet and surrounding areas. Drones and a National Guard helicopter were also used.

the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Pulaski County Special School District security Monday evening to inform them that the search for the suspect Monday was concluded. Authorities believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

Pine Forest Elementary School, Maumelle Middle and High School will operate as normal on Tuesday with additional security supplied by PCSSD along with Maumelle Police to ensure safety for students and staff.

As of 10 p.m. Monday night, the investigation continues and Jordan has not been found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, AR
City
Maumelle, AR
State
Arkansas State
Pulaski County, AR
Crime & Safety
Maumelle, AR
Crime & Safety
KARK 4 News

Officer shoots armed 18-year-old in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that injured an 18-year-old Thursday afternoon. According to the Helena Police Department, one of the state agencies were trying to serve a warrant to a suspect on Walnut Street when the suspect pointed a gun at them. One of the officers then […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Arkansas State Police#Sgt#Adc#Pulaski County Sheriff#Swat#Pcso#National Guard
KARK 4 News

Parkin, Arkansas mayor’s children accused of arson

PARKIN, Ark.– Two children of the mayor of Parkin, Arkansas, one of whom worked for the fire department, are accused of conspiracy to commit arson. Cross County Sheriff David West confirmed to WREG siblings Sean and Alesha Patterson are both facing arson-related charges including conspiracy to commit arson, reckless burning and criminal mischief. At the […]
PARKIN, AR
KARK 4 News

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on JBA’s Facebook, the intruders failed to adhere to commands of […]
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy