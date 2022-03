DAYTON — With 28 games scheduled over an 11-day period, the University of Dayton Arena is about to become one of the busiest places in the region in the coming days. Three different tournaments will play inside UD Arena during the timeframe, including the return of the First Four. The return of the NCAA’s first games in the men’s basketball tournament will be the first time since 2019 and the first since the university finished a three-phase renovation, which was completed at the start of the 2019 season.

DAYTON, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO