Batman is getting a new creative team for a bold new era. ComicBook.com exclusively revealed writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez will take over the Dark Knight's adventures starting with Batman #125 in July. They kick things off with a six-issue story arc titled "Failsafe," which promises to introduce Batman's version of Doomsday. Comic book fans and creators alike are loving the news of Zdarsky and Jimenez pairing up on Batman. Zdarsky's previous work on the franchise includes Batman: Urban Legends, Batman: Black and White, and Detective Comics #1027, and Jimenez was recently on the main Batman title with James Tynion IV.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO