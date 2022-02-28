Why Aren’t There More Black Librarians?

Lifestyle. A word often defined as a way of living or existing that reflects the attitudes, styles, or beliefs of a person or group of people. Lifestyles are ways people express themselves. They’re how individuals become who they are based on things they’ve seen and learned. They’re built on traditions passed down for generations to come in hopes that the history and stories of traditions won’t fade away. History. A systemic study on past events or people. An account of actions taken. An account of actions ignored. History. The story of the past and present that shapes the future. Black History. The story of African-Americans past and present. The story that is only recognized openly and consistently during the shortest month of the year. The story that changes every day. Stories of people that aren’t consistently taught in schools. The stories of marginalized beings that overcame so much but those stories are often misconstrued. The history of black people is an endless journey that persons of color live every day. From our unique clothing to unmatched cuisine life as a black person is delightfully complex.

