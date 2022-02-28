ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why Aren’t There More Black Librarians?

By Roz Edward
Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibrarians have superpowers. It was true in the late ’90s when Marvel’s original Spider-Woman was a Black librarian named Valerie — and it was true in 1905 when the son of two formerly enslaved Black people opened the first library in the United States that served and was fully staffed by...

chicagodefender.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
Chicago Defender

Why We Need More Black Psychologists in Schools

From nearly one million Americans dead due to the pandemic and the stress of weighing the risks of every outing, to the burden of code switching, dealing with microaggressions, and fear of police violence, Black folks’ mental health has taken a hit during the pandemic. And we’re not just...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Librarians#Black People#Black History#Black Library#Racism#Marvel#Spider Woman#Black Americans#Southern#Pew Research Center
Chicago Defender

Black History is a Lifestyle

Lifestyle. A word often defined as a way of living or existing that reflects the attitudes, styles, or beliefs of a person or group of people. Lifestyles are ways people express themselves. They’re how individuals become who they are based on things they’ve seen and learned. They’re built on traditions passed down for generations to come in hopes that the history and stories of traditions won’t fade away. History. A systemic study on past events or people. An account of actions taken. An account of actions ignored. History. The story of the past and present that shapes the future. Black History. The story of African-Americans past and present. The story that is only recognized openly and consistently during the shortest month of the year. The story that changes every day. Stories of people that aren’t consistently taught in schools. The stories of marginalized beings that overcame so much but those stories are often misconstrued. The history of black people is an endless journey that persons of color live every day. From our unique clothing to unmatched cuisine life as a black person is delightfully complex.
LIFESTYLE
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Black Enterprise

Valerie Boyd, Renowned Biographer of Author of Zora Neale Hurston, Dies At 58

Valerie Boyd, the highly revered educator, editor, and author who wrote the renowned Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston, has died at 58. The Washington Post reports that Boyd passed away on Feb. 12 due to pancreatic cancer, according to her friend and power of attorney, Veta Goler. She was an associate professor and writer-in-residence at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism, where she taught magazine writing, arts reviewing, and narrative nonfiction.
ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago Defender

A Celebration of Black Creativity and Innovation

Held annually at the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), Black Creativity began in 1970 as a celebration of culture, heritage, and the celebration of Black Excellence in the Arts. Initially conceived and organized by a staff of local artists and key staff members of the Chicago Defender. Renamed in 1984 to Black Creativity, the exhibition expanded to include Black contributions in the areas of STEM. The Juried Art Exhibition is a signature program of the Black Creativity exhibition and remains the largest running exhibit of Black Art in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Now Even Police Are Getting Black Books Banned

In the American Library Association’s 2020 list of top banned books, three included “anti-cop” content. The banning of Black books is making the headlines again. This time, it’s because some parents are claiming all types of Black books — like picture book biographies of Civil Rights leaders — are teaching critical race theory.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Voices: Banning books definitely doesn’t count as cancel culture and I don’t know why you’d say it does

I once met a woman at a yard sale who told me she was on the hunt for Sarah Palin’s book “Going Rogue.” Her goal was to buy any volume she could find. Not to collect the book as a keepsake, per se, but to take them out of circulation. At last count she owned over 100 copies. As you might have gathered, she was not a fan of the author and failed vice presidential candidate, who once claimed she could see Russia from her Alaska home.Alongside the ubiquitous John Grisham, Sue Grafton and Nora Roberts novels, dusty copies of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Chicago Defender

Millennial Minds with Jenny LeFlore

…because Black millennial women who balance the personal and professional need the spotlight, too. In life, our main assignment should be to use our influence to impact. Today’s millennial woman is multidimensional and chooses to define herself by her acts of service in the community, by whom she raises in addition to the lives that are impacted by her influence. She is a woman, she is Jenny LeFlore. Simply put, Jenny is a visionary. She identified a gap and filled it, creating Mama Fresh. Her innovation and creativity have allowed her the opportunity of connection by providing access to mamas everywhere.
SOCIETY
Chicago Defender

5 Ways to Celebrate Black Love Day

Did you know that February 13th is Black Love Day? Established in 1993 by Ayo Handy Kendi, Black Love Day’s mission is to preserve the legacy, culture, and tradition within our community. Based on five tenets – love toward the Creator, love for self, love for the family, love within the Black community, and love for Black people – Black Love Day was created to end violence, self-hatred amongst Black people, and racism to increase peace.
CHICAGO, IL
International Business Times

10 Must-Read Books On National Read Across America Day 2022

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” - Dr. Seuss. Well said from one of the world’s most beloved authors. As the nation celebrates National Read Across America Day 2022 on the beloved author’s birthday this March 2, why not go and pick up a book or two?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Chicago Defender

School Uses Blackface, Slave Ship Reenactment To Celebrate Black History

A Montessori school in Massachusetts chose to celebrate Black History Month by having its young students use black paint on paper plates and then cover their faces. According to The Daily Beast, the IC Kids Montessori School in Newton even posted photos of blackface activity to Facebook, along with photos of the kids laying on the ground to recreate how enslaved Africans were forced onto ships during the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

The Lasting Impact Of HBCUs On American History

In honor of HBCU Week, we’re celebrating the gifts that are Historically Black colleges and universities!. HBCUs serve many functions in American society. Not only did they provide educational opportunities to Black Americans when most predominantly white institutions shut them out centuries ago, but they continue to serve an important role in Black culture. These institutions have also left their mark on American history as a whole due to their various contributions.
COLLEGES
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy