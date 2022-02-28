ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Energy Soars as Russia-Ukraine Volatility Resumes

By Kyle Woodley
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isApP_0eRpMSon00
Getty Images

American stock markets were volatile again Monday as investors processed a laundry list of new developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Among those events: The U.S. and European nations have largely coalesced around the Ukrainian cause, providing varying military aid as well as isolating Russia through numerous new sanctions, including banning some Russian banks from using the SWIFT system that enables financial firms to settle cross-border transactions.

Also, as we mentioned in our free A Step Ahead e-letter, these efforts extended to the public markets. On Sunday, BP (BP, -5.0%) said it would exit a nearly 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, and on Monday, Shell (SHEL, -3.4%) announced it would exit all Russian operations, including a liquefied natural gas plant part-owned by Russia's Gazprom.

Regardless, it was still a great day for energy, which was the strongest S&P 500 market sector at 2.5%. U.S. crude oil futures rocketed 4.5% higher, to $95.72 per barrel, while Brent (global) crude topped $100 per barrel – lifting U.S. exploration and production companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY, +12.9%) and EOG Resources (EOG, +7.1%).

Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq temporarily halted trading in several Russian stocks, and broad baskets of Russian equities – including the VanEck Russia ETF (RSX, -30.5%) and iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS, -27.9%) – plunged.

The major indexes fininshed Monday in mixed fashion. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.5% to 33,892.60, closing down 3.5% across February. The S&P 500 lost a modest 0.2% to 4,373.94, declining 3.1% for the month. And the Nasdaq Composite managed to end the session up 0.4% to 13,751.40, checking out of February with a 3.4% drop.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

One thing to watch going forward, say Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds, CIO of private wealth and vice president of investment strategy, respectively, at investment firm Glenmede, are additional supply-chain disruptions.

"The European Union relies on Russia for more than a third of its natural gas supply. Also, Russia and Ukraine combined account for a quarter of global wheat exports," they say. "Additionally, Ukraine is the source of 90% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon and Russia is responsible for 24% of palladium exports. Such large presence in these markets could cause more disruptions to already strained supply chains."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJ0lh_0eRpMSon00
YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 also managed a 0.4% improvement, to 2,048, finishing February better than its large-cap index cousins with a 1.0% gain.
  • Gold futures edged up 0.7% to finish at $1,900.70, bringing their monthly gain to 5.8%.
  • Bitcoin made an aggressive 7.2% advance to $41,937.38. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • Block (SQ) jumped 6.4% after BMO Capital Research analyst James Fotheringham upgraded the fintech stock to Outperform from Market Perform (the equivalents of Buy and Hold, respectively). The analyst expects Block's May 18 investor day to be a potentially positive catalyst for the stock, and expects Square to turn in earnings and growth beats. "Our SQ model is more bullish than consensus due to out-year forecasts for a softer landing for Cash App (faster user growth and broader product monetization) and Afterpay accretion to revenue growth (+2%) and earnings per share (+4%)," Fotheringham says.
  • Defense stocks caught a bid as Russia's attack continued. Additionally, among countries increasing aid to Ukraine was Germany, which said it would send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles. Germany also annnounced it would lift its defense spending above 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) from its 2021 estimated level of 1.53%, per NATO statistics. Raytheon Technologies (RTX, +4.7%), Northrup Grumman (NOC, +7.9%) and Lockheed Martin (LMT, +6.7%) were among those that finished higher.

The 25 Most Popular Blue Chips Among Hedge Funds

Every quarter, we take a long gander at what Wall Street's "smart money" is up to.

Naturally, Warren Buffett tends to dominate the spotlight – his Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio is regularly scrutinized by those wondering what the world's most famous investor is buying and selling from one quarter to the next.

But we also look at which stocks have garnered the most attention from the hedge fund community.

Yes, hedge funds as a whole actually have a pretty poor long-term track record, but given their collective resources, monitoring their most popular ideas can still be educational. And let's give theim their due: Hedge funds are having a market-beating 2022 – which one would expect, as their hedging strategies are designed to limit downside risk. Unsurprisingly, hedge fund managers are elbow-deep in blue-chip stocks, as their massive market capitalizations and liquidity allow institutional investors to buy and sell in large quantities without drastically affecting pricing in those stocks.

Here, we look at the 25 blue chips that these smart-money managers are stashing away.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Retirees, Here's What to Consider When Buying an Annuity

Saving for retirement is daunting enough without inflation throwing retirees a curve ball. Inflation soared in 2021, rising 6.8% year-over-year in November, the highest since 1982, according to government data. "When prices are going up, there's less margin for error," says Wade Pfau, a professor of retirement income at The American College of Financial Services. "Where you might have had surplus in your budget before, now there isn't that room to absorb a less-than-ideal investment."
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Retiring Early? A New IRS Rule Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

The Great Resignation is translating into a flood of early retirements. When the decision to retire has been made suddenly, there are challenges and roadblocks that can cost the retiree dearly. Many of these challenges are dependent on what age you are when you leave employment. For example, you can’t access your Social Security until age 62, and even then, your benefit will be at a steep discount that you’re saddled with for life. Further, you can’t sign up for Medicare until you’re age 65.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

10 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling (And 7 He's Buying)

Warren Buffett once again was a net seller of equities in the fourth quarter, slicing, slashing and outright exiting stakes across a series of sectors that have fallen out of his favor. But the Oracle of Omaha did pull off a few interesting buys in Q4, too. The chairman and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ukraine#Market Volatility#Gazprom#American#European#Ukrainian#Russian#Swift#Bp#Shell#Shel#Eog Resources#The Vaneck Russia Etf#Rsx#Ishares Msci#Erus
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy