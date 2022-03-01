Zach Bryan Thanks Fans for His New Single’s Impressive Debut

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. In 2020, duo Kat & Alex released their debut single “How Many Times,” along with an accompanying Spanish version (Kat is a first-generation American from a Cuban family, while Alex is of Puerto Rican descent), and followed it last year with “Heartbreak Tour,” proving their voices can powerfully handle a sizzling, pop-country belter. Their latest, which they co-wrote with writer AJ Pruis, percolates with an unabashed romantic intensity as each pleads for the other to take a chance at a long-lasting love. Kat leads the intro with some whispery Mariah Carey-esque vocals before slowly revealing more of her dynamic voice throughout the track, while Alex’s twangy baritone offers a nice counterbalance. This track continues their momentum, inching the duo closer to a much-deserved hit.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO