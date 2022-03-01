ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Zach Bryan Thanks Fans for His New Single’s Impressive Debut

By Hannah Heser
 6 days ago
Zach Bryan released his newest song, “From Austin” on February 25. Now, he’s thanking his fans for the overall turnout it has received. And it’s certainly one of his most impressive debuts. Earlier today, the country artist shared Spotify’s top songs in the U.S. from...

Whiskey Riff

The Zach Bryan Studio Era Has ARRIVED, Debuts Lead Single “From Austin”

The Zach Bryan studio era has officially begun. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… Zach Bryan is the most compelling story in country music right now. Charles Wesley Godwin likened his rabid fanbase to something reminiscent of The Beatles in the ’60s, but either way, the man has built himself something incredible… the kind of fanbase that some artists with #1 singles on country radio would kill for.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Zach Bryan Continues to Tease Emotional New Song

Rising star Zach Bryan is teasing a new song on his Twitter profile. Keep reading and listen to the 16-second clip. As a musician myself, it is fun to tease the new songs that I am working on. It typically takes at least 6-12 months for a song to be released into the world. Patience is not one of my strong suits, and it seems like Zach Bryan is the same way. The singer-songwriter is sharing a clip of an emotional new song with his Twitter followers.
MUSIC
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Blamed Himself for Putting This Crew Member Out of Commission

While on Gold Rush Parker Schnabel is often seen as the young but capable leader on the show he has made mistakes in the past. Schnabel is the youngest mine boss. However, he has made major decisions that have led to record gold numbers and good employment for his crews. One of the main men on the crew, Mitch Blaschke, is the do-it-all guy for Schnabel. He is an operator and makes sure when things break they get fixed as soon as they can. Basically, he’s invaluable to the operation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Just Discovered the Most Adorable Backup Singer Ever

Luke Combs has a new backup singer in mind. And this time, it’s a four-year-old boy with the most adorable voice. Earlier today, the country singer reshared the sweetest video ever. In the video, you’ll see a little boy singing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” in front of his family. And let me tell you, Outsiders, he knows how to rock. One day, we might be watching him perform a duet with Combs himself.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Kat & Alex, Jon Langston, Zach Bryan and More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. In 2020, duo Kat & Alex released their debut single “How Many Times,” along with an accompanying Spanish version (Kat is a first-generation American from a Cuban family, while Alex is of Puerto Rican descent), and followed it last year with “Heartbreak Tour,” proving their voices can powerfully handle a sizzling, pop-country belter. Their latest, which they co-wrote with writer AJ Pruis, percolates with an unabashed romantic intensity as each pleads for the other to take a chance at a long-lasting love. Kat leads the intro with some whispery Mariah Carey-esque vocals before slowly revealing more of her dynamic voice throughout the track, while Alex’s twangy baritone offers a nice counterbalance. This track continues their momentum, inching the duo closer to a much-deserved hit.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Zach Bryan Announces New Single ‘Highway Boys’ Releasing Later This Month

Singer/songwriter Zach Bryan is announcing his new single, “Highway Boys.” The track is on his upcoming record, American Heartbreak. Get excited, Zach Bryan fans! It looks like we have a release date for the artist’s next single. “Highway Boys” is dropping March 25, just two months prior to his album release. American Heartbreak, the full new collection of songs, comes out May 20th.
MUSIC
94.9 KYSS FM

Remember When Brad Paisley Dropped His Debut Single?

Brad Paisley dropped the title track of his debut album on Arista Nashville off at radio stations nationwide 23 years ago on Tuesday (Feb. 22). "Who Needs Pictures" was the then 26-year-old singer's introduction and his very first taste of commercial success. The song is a ballad that looks back...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Mooski Lets His "Soul Bleed" On New Single

When Mooski released his June 2020 single "Track Star," little did he know that the song would explode on TikTok and make him one of R&B's most exciting young stars. "Track Star" now has more than 73 million Spotify streams and earned a remix with Yung Bleu, Chris Brown and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: When Could This Character Make a Reappearance?

“NCIS” is still chugging along. With the CBS drama still moving at an incredible pace on the network, a lot of folks are wondering about who could return at some point. Well, while so many fans would love to see Mark Harmon return as Agent Gibbs. There are a number of other names who could also return at some down the line. However, some folks wonder when one character makes a reappearance on the broadcast.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Looks Forward to Getting ‘Back on My Feet Again’

Alaskan Bush People Matt Brown is taking all the necessary next steps to lead a healthy and happy life. In the past, Matt has struggled to find his footing on his own, but it appears that he is making some headway with the more formal parts of the process. This includes getting his official Washington state identification card, proper dental insurance and Social Security card.
CELEBRITIES
