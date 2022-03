Parent involvement in their kids’ school generally is associated with better student outcomes. But getting involved isn’t easy for all parents. For one, education is a complex bureaucracy in itself. There’s all sorts of boards, committees, documents, acronyms and laws that drip down into what your child actually experiences in the classroom. Sometimes just being in touch with your kid’s teacher is enough, but what if you need to escalate? What if you see an issue that’s impacting more than just your kid that needs systemic change?

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO