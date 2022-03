Which Law & Order star was the only person to be a recurring character on two television shows in the franchise at once?. It’s not unusual for characters in the Dick Wolf created universe to cross over onto other series, however, only one actor managed to be actual stars on two of the shows at once. That person is none other than Fred Thompson, who played District Attorney Arthur Branch in the crime franchise. Between March and May of 2005, he played the character on the original Law & Order along with Law & Order: Trial By Jury.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO