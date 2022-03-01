Arrests Made in Connection to Teen's Death in Mesquite

ROCKWALL, TX (March 7, 2022) Each year, the Rockwall Police Department honors its sworn and civilian employees for their outstanding service to the community and department. Even amid many workplace challenges in 2021, all of the men and women of the Rockwall Police Department maintained the highest levels of professionalism and commitment. However, several individuals have distinguished themselves as people who exemplify the core values of this city. We will honor one a day over this week so please plan on checking back in to the Rockwall Police Department Facebook page each day to congratulate each recipient.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO