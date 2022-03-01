Arrests Made in Connection to Teen's Death in Mesquite

Shavon Randle’s mother told jurors she tried to call her daughter’s phone repeatedly in the frantic moments after the 13-year old’s kidnapping back in 2017. Shaquana Persley is the last witness in the state case against Darius Fields who is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
Grand Prairie police say an arrest has been made following a high-speed chase that took place Friday afternoon. On March 4 around 3:25 p.m. officers performed a registration check on a gray 2019 Volkswagen Altas which was believed to be reported stolen. According to Grand Prairie PD, 28-year-old Jacory Walker...
Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department are investigating what they've described as the "brutal murder" of a 22-year-old man. Officials with the sheriff's department said Monday a man was found deceased in his camper at about 7 a.m. Friday morning after a friend went to check on him at his camper on the 1400 block of County Road 904 in Joshua.
ROCKWALL,TX (March 7, 2022) On Sunday, March 6, 2022 around 1:30 PM, the Royse City Police Department received a report of two vehicles traveling on Westbound IH30 and the occupants were firing weapons at one another. The vehicles involved were a silver, Kia SUV with three male occupants and a burgundy, Dodge Challenger with a male driver and a female passenger.
A man found in a home during a fire Sunday in northeast Denton was still at the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to the Denton Fire Department. Investigators ruled out foul play as a cause to the fire Sunday afternoon and believe it was an accident, according to an update from the Fire Department. The exact cause is still under investigation.
KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A joint investigation by the Texas A&M Forest Service and Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has ended with the arrest of a 51-year-old woman for theft. Officials say they arrested Frances Charline Lee Cole, of Kaufman, for theft of more than $2,500 and less than...
ROCKWALL, TX (March 7, 2022) Each year, the Rockwall Police Department honors its sworn and civilian employees for their outstanding service to the community and department. Even amid many workplace challenges in 2021, all of the men and women of the Rockwall Police Department maintained the highest levels of professionalism and commitment. However, several individuals have distinguished themselves as people who exemplify the core values of this city. We will honor one a day over this week so please plan on checking back in to the Rockwall Police Department Facebook page each day to congratulate each recipient.
