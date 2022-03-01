ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Arrests Made in Connection to Teen's Death in Mesquite

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mesquite police have arrested four people for capital murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Key’Mydre Palmer in January. Police arrested 34-year-old Crystal Guillen of...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Man Found in Johnson County Camper a Victim of a ‘Brutal Murder,' Sheriff's Dept. Says

Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department are investigating what they've described as the "brutal murder" of a 22-year-old man. Officials with the sheriff's department said Monday a man was found deceased in his camper at about 7 a.m. Friday morning after a friend went to check on him at his camper on the 1400 block of County Road 904 in Joshua.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
DFW Community News

Update from Royse City Police Department regarding road rage incident involving gunfire on IH-30

ROCKWALL,TX (March 7, 2022) On Sunday, March 6, 2022 around 1:30 PM, the Royse City Police Department received a report of two vehicles traveling on Westbound IH30 and the occupants were firing weapons at one another. The vehicles involved were a silver, Kia SUV with three male occupants and a burgundy, Dodge Challenger with a male driver and a female passenger.
ROCKWALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesquite, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmer, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
DFW Community News

No foul play suspected in Denton house fire Sunday

A man found in a home during a fire Sunday in northeast Denton was still at the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to the Denton Fire Department. Investigators ruled out foul play as a cause to the fire Sunday afternoon and believe it was an accident, according to an update from the Fire Department. The exact cause is still under investigation.
DENTON, TX
DFW Community News

Rockwall Police Department honors Wener Perez as Officer of the Year

ROCKWALL, TX (March 7, 2022) Each year, the Rockwall Police Department honors its sworn and civilian employees for their outstanding service to the community and department. Even amid many workplace challenges in 2021, all of the men and women of the Rockwall Police Department maintained the highest levels of professionalism and commitment. However, several individuals have distinguished themselves as people who exemplify the core values of this city. We will honor one a day over this week so please plan on checking back in to the Rockwall Police Department Facebook page each day to congratulate each recipient.
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
79K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy