MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As CBS News Miami continues to celebrate Black History Month, a story of a young girl raised in North Miami who had a hard time finding hair products she could use growing up. Now she’s helping put more products on store shelves so others don’t have to struggle the way she did. Her name is Lulu Cordero, and she is the founder of Bomba Curls. Lulu Cordero, founder of Bomba Curls (Courtesy: Bomba Curls) Her products made it to big retailer shelves this past year, but the company has always helped celebrate Black hair since its inception. “I grew up in...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO