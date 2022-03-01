ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WOMEN AGES 50+ FOR MARCH 2022

This friendly thread has been an important part of my life and my journey to health for years. I value the friendships that I've found here. The name of the thread is "Women Ages 50+" but all women are welcome. This is a great place to find support, encouragement,...

The Guardian

She spent 26 years in prison, where she transitioned. Now she is a free woman

At 5am on 14 January, Jessica James Hicklin passed by her cell window without a glance. Outside was the same prison courtyard she had seen every morning for the past 26 years. Over 260 miles away, Hicklin’s sister and niece were busy packing their van. Running on fumes, they were on the second of two sleepless nights fueled by excitement and anticipation. One state away, Hicklin’s aunts prepared for their own drive.
SOCIETY
PsyPost

Facemasks and makeup result in overestimation of age of young adult women

According to a new study published in the Applied Cognitive Psychology, facemasks and makeup result in an overestimation of young women’s age, compared to neutral faces. However, the combination of these two is not additive. There is a discrepancy between the perceived age of men and women. This could...
SKIN CARE
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
CBS Minnesota

Survey Shows One Word Comes To Mind When People Think About Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According a recent survey, there’s one thing that people associate with Minneapolis, despite all that’s happened in the City of Lakes these last two years. That thing is: the cold. The global travel agency MMGY conducted a survey late last year asking meeting planners a question focused on Minneapolis. They wanted to know what three words came to mind when thinking of the largest city in Minnesota. The information gathered produced the word cloud below. (credit: MMGY Travel) Clearly, the frigid winter weather was the first thing that came to mind for most of the planners. According to MMGY, 57 people responded with cold. The next most common answers were “Friendly” (8), “Riots (6), “Affordable” (5), and “Snow” (5). Other notable words in the infographic include Prince, George Floyd, Mall of America, “Crime,” “Boring,” and “Walkable.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
BBC

Thousands of women in El Salvador march for rights

Thousands of women marched in El Salvador's capital on Sunday against the country's total ban on abortions and its high femicide rate. The country has one of the toughest abortion laws in the world. Women can be jailed for having an abortion even if their lives are at risk or...
PROTESTS
WOWT

Omaha Women's Day march storms midtown

Snow potential is increasing Wednesday night into Thursday with potential impacts to your commute. Light snow chances tonight into early Monday with a better chance ahead Thursday. NSP trooper hit while helping motorist. Updated: 5 hours ago. The trooper received minor injuries. "Up & Away" offers magical experience. Updated: 5...
OMAHA, NE

