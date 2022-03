The 2022 women's NCAA tournament will have a considerably different look than what we saw last March. Fans will be back, and host cities for the first and second rounds, as well as four distinct regional sites, also return. The biggest change, however, is the shift to a 68-team field from 64 previously. The women's bracket selection also moves up a day, to Selection Sunday. ESPN will be with you every step of the way, projecting the NCAA tournament bracket and which teams are on the bubble as the march toward Minneapolis and the Final Four continues.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO