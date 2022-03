ATLANTA — Herschel Walker has a message for the Republicans going after each other for their party's nomination for governor in Georgia: Don't count on help from me. A football legend in a sports-crazed state whose Senate campaign is backed by former President Donald Trump, Walker is running far ahead in Georgia's May primary. That makes his support attractive for incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue, who are in a bruising primary campaign.

