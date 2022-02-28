ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney Turns Its Huge New Star Wars Project Around

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

It's only February, but the Disney parks are already having a big year. Okay, maybe more like an enormous year. It's Walt Disney World's 50th birthday, and while the parks never need an excuse to put on a celebration, this one is kind of a big deal.

The park has drummed up a series of exciting new additions for its fans to look forward to, from a brand new venue to an insanely elaborate bridal line themed after its beloved princesses. If your ultimate fantasy is getting married at Walt Disney World, there's never been a better time than now.

But the wildest new offering by far is the opening of a brand new hotel aimed to deliver the experience of being a part of the Star Wars universe. Slated to launch to the public on Tuesday, it's called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and will offer a two-day experience for guests that would send any hardcore fan into paroxysms of joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CrV7x_0eRpHa6m00
A cabin inside the Halcyon Starcruiser. Disney

What is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser All About?

Basically, this experience is designed to make you feel like you are boarding a real ship (which is actually the hotel). Once you arrive, you'll actually be transported to the Halcyon Starcruiser, which offers your own personal cabin with a view of the galaxy.

Your next two days will have a packed itinerary, so you'll want to get a lot of sleep the night before. Lightsaber battles? Obviously. Sabacc lessons? Check. Bridge training, droid racing, a visit to Batuu...well, it all sounds pretty unforgettable.

Disney's aim is to create a completely immersive experience, less like a hotel stay and more like a two-day live action roleplaying game (or a LARP, for those of you nerdy enough to have enjoyed such delights).

But Disney is known for being expensive, and this is its biggest offering yet at Walt Disney World. So people took it pretty hard when they heard about the price tag: $4,809 for a party of two, and $5,999 for a party of four. Apparently, you can bring up to eight and rent a Grand Captain suite on the Halcyon to house them all, but you can expect to cruise into a five-figure spend at that point.

You can bet people had something to say about that.

Some started canceling their reservations when they got a look at the hard numbers. But apparently there were people waiting in line to take their spots, because as of today, the experience is fully booked through mid-May, and only a few open spots remain. If those fill up, you'll have to wait to get in until July.

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: Is the Experience Worth the Cost?

Some social media influencers and members of the press are already posting video of their experiences on social media, and frankly, it looks incredible. There has been some criticism of certain elements — mask guidelines being one of them — but for the most part, it seems like everyone is having a lot of fun.

Is the experience worth it for just 48 hours of your life, considering that you can purchase longer vacations for less? It depends. If you're a casual Star Wars fan, it probably isn't for you unless you have money to burn. But if the Star Wars universe has brought you intense joy since the moment the Millennium Falcon first sailed across the screen, it just might be something worth saving up for.

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

Take A Look Inside Disney World’s New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The hype has been strong ahead of the approaching launch of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World on March 1. Nothing like a traditional hotel stay, the two-day, two-night “voyage” aboard the Halcyon starcruiser aims to take guests on an immersive adventure through the “Star Wars” galaxy (without actually leaving the planet … or even Disney World’s property).
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom's Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney's most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Disney Makes a Change to Its Unpopular New Service

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report often talks about the so-called Disney magic at its theme parks. It's a concept that stems from how its "cast members" (employees) interact with guests. Think of everything from a worker replacing a dropped ice cream cone or a favorite stuffed animal left on a ride to employees welcoming people with a warm smile (back when they weren't wearing masks.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mom reveals how her daughter was stopped from hugging Winnie the Pooh at Disneyland: ‘Covid sucks’

A mother has shared her experience at Disneyland, where her daughter was stopped from hugging a Winnie-the-Pooh character. In a recent TikTok video, Dani Reeves, @iamdanireeves, could be seen filming her daughter, as she’s running over to a someone dressed as Winnie-the-Pooh. When she was going to give Pooh a hug, another Disneyland worker stopped her from doing so.“You can’t hug,” Reeves told her daughter off camera.The mom then apologised to the Disneyland worker, saying: “Sorry, I didn’t know she was going to run up on him.”As Winne-the-Pooh started to walk away and wave, the little girl blew a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Halcyon#Sabacc
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
newsnet5

Amazon’s secret overstock outlet has products up to 80% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you do a lot of shopping on Amazon or are...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Drunk Guests Strip & Brawl at Disney Springs Before Slipping in Vomit, Splash Mountain Fails to Open Until An Hour Before Close, Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade Debuts, and More: Daily Recap (2/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 11, 2022.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Big Problem

Long weekends have traditionally been very popular times for Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Florida theme parks. People have an extra day and that makes Disney World an attractive destination, not just for travelers but also for locals who hold annual passes. Add in that some...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy