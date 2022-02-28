ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

'The Batman' Pulls Russia Release After Ukrainian Calls For Boycott

By Michael Tedder
 6 days ago

Warner Bros. will not debut “The Batman” in Russia this week, as Hollywood is trying to figure out how to adapt to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Disney made a similar decision about "Turning Red" late Monday, as major studios began to pull business out of Russia.

Much like China, Russia has proven to be a fertile ground for Hollywood, as Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $44.5 million there.

Ukrainian Film Academy Calls For A Ban

After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last week, the international community was quick to condemn the move.

The Ukrainian government is currently asking for the President Joe Biden's administration to cut Russia off from U.S. software updates and to ban Russian flights, while FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian teams just weeks before Russia was set to play in a World Cup qualifier playoff.

Additionally, the European Broadcasting Union banned Russia from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The United States, the European Union, the U.K. and Canada have all imposed severe sanctions against Russia, and The Ukrainian Film Academy has called on the international film community to do its part.

In an online petition, it asks for an international boycott of Russian cinema and the Russian film industry, with a request for studios to stop licensing their movies and series for Russia.

It also wants international festivals “not to allow in the competition and non-competition programs films produced by the Russian Federation or in co-production with it,” and for international producers “to terminate any business with business entities of the Russian Federation and not to transfer intellectual property rights to any films to the territory of the Russian Federation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M85Dt_0eRpHPLf00
Warner Bros. Pictures

Hollywood Begins New Strategy

Earlier today, Netflix announced it would push back against Russia’s attempts to force it to air what Politco calls “Kremlin propaganda,” on its streaming services.

So far, not all the major Hollywood studios have not commented on their plans to open films in the region.

Recently, films such as “Cyrano,” “Death on the Nile” and “Uncharted” all debuted in Russia. Movie theaters in Russia are privately owned, but many television stations and media platforms are state-owned and heavily censored.

Over the weekend the European Union kicked Russia out of the global banking system SWIFT, which might make it difficult for studios to get their money back from their Russian distribution partners, thus forcing Hollywood’s hand.

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. The former judge him to be whimsical, reproach him for being uncontrollable and fear his unpredictable side. The latter, on the other hand, praises the fact that he is never where you expect him.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

J.P. Morgan: War Spells Doom for Russian Economy

Western sanctions are hitting Russia hard--harder than some experts expected. Much was made before the war of Russia’s $643 billion in currency reserves. The thinking was that stash would help insulate the country from sanctions. But about half that money is under the control of commercial and central banks in the U.S. and its allies, The New York Times reports. So Russia will have difficulty getting at that stash.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
TheStreet

What Does $5 a Gallon Gas Mean for the Average American?

The idea of paying $5 a gallon for gas scares most Americans -- at least the ones who don't live in California, where AAA reports that the price per gallon for gas currently sits at $5.07. The $5 threshold seems like a big number especially when you look at what a gallon of gas cost in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marietta Daily Journal

Raffensperger calling on Georgia businesses to boycott Russia

ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking Georgia companies and investors to stop doing business with Russia in solidarity with Ukraine. “I am calling on all Georgians to do their part to support the people of Ukraine in their fight to defend against Russia’s aggression in Europe,” Raffensperger said.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#The European Union#Kremlin
The Independent

Hollywood studios pull upcoming releases in Russia

Several major Hollywood entertainment companies have said they are pausing the upcoming release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing “humanitarian crisis” in Ukraine.Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company and Paramount Pictures announced the news as Russian military forces continued their attacks in the country.Violence continues to rage across the region, with thousands of citizens forced to flee their homes across the country’s borders.Not long after sunrise, a Russian military strike hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with at least six bodies pulled from the ruins, an emergency official said.Meet the characters of #TheLostCity....
MOVIES
TheStreet

These Are All The Big Companies Pulling Out Of Russia Right Now

A week after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in a full-scale attack on its neighbor, the consequences for both countries have been nothing short of catastrophic. Ukrainian cities continue to be hit by shelling and gunfire — over 1 million Ukrainians have now fled to neighboring countries while countless others are have been displaced internally.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oil Surge is Hurting This Asian Economy Most

The economic fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is hitting hard in Asia. Real Money's Alex Frew McMillan recently assessed where the pain is likely to be worst. “The high-flying Indian stock market has lost its way in the last five weeks, and risks further falls as the Indian economy suffers the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” McMillan wrote. “India is the world's third-largest oil importer, behind China and the United States, shipping in 86% of the oil that it needs,” McMillan noted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukrainian volunteer troops marry in military fatigues at Kyiv checkpoint

Two members of the Ukrainian military have married in their fatigues as their country faces continued bombardment by Russia.Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, both members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, were married at a checkpoint in Kyiv on Sunday.In as traditional a ceremony as was possible in the circumstances, the bride wore a veil over her military clothes, incense was lit and the couple were showered with flower petals.Taras Kompanichenko, a popular Ukrainian musician, played the bandura while pictures showed other volunteer soldiers holding flowers along with their weapons.“It is hard to call it unconditional happiness in this situation,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Sony's Morbius Pulled From Release in Russia

Yet another major studio is joining the theatrical exodus from Russia. Following the country's invasion of Ukraine, film studios have been pulling their major releases from Russia, and Sony is the latest company to follow suit. Sony Pictures has opted to pause all of its upcoming planned theatrical releases in Russia moving forward. That theatrical pause begins at the start of April with the release of Morbius, the new Marvel film starring Jared Leto.
MOVIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: Ukraine rejects corridors to Belarus, Russia

LVIV, Ukraine — A senior Ukrainian official on Monday rejected a Russian proposal to evacuate civilians from besieged Ukraine to Russia and Belarus. “This is an unacceptable option for opening humanitarian corridors,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said at a briefing. According to the Russian proposal, the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for Ukraine talks - RIA

March 7 (Reuters) - A Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Brest for talks with Ukrainian negotiators on ending hostilities, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the Flightradar plane tracker. The sides have not disclosed the exact location and time of the planned meeting. Reporting...
POLITICS
TheStreet

'FOR SALE': Russian Oligarchs Offload Yachts, Soccer Clubs and Mansions

Startled by the international community's week-old rush into sanctions on Russians with close ties to Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine, some of the country's top oligarch's are scurrying to offload assets and hunkering down for the long run. Exactly a week since Russia began its war with neighboring...
WORLD
