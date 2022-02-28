'The Batman' Pulls Russia Release After Ukrainian Calls For Boycott

Warner Bros. will not debut “The Batman” in Russia this week, as Hollywood is trying to figure out how to adapt to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Disney made a similar decision about "Turning Red" late Monday, as major studios began to pull business out of Russia.

Much like China, Russia has proven to be a fertile ground for Hollywood, as Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned $44.5 million there.

Ukrainian Film Academy Calls For A Ban

After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last week, the international community was quick to condemn the move.

The Ukrainian government is currently asking for the President Joe Biden's administration to cut Russia off from U.S. software updates and to ban Russian flights, while FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian teams just weeks before Russia was set to play in a World Cup qualifier playoff.

Additionally, the European Broadcasting Union banned Russia from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The United States, the European Union, the U.K. and Canada have all imposed severe sanctions against Russia, and The Ukrainian Film Academy has called on the international film community to do its part.

In an online petition, it asks for an international boycott of Russian cinema and the Russian film industry, with a request for studios to stop licensing their movies and series for Russia.

It also wants international festivals “not to allow in the competition and non-competition programs films produced by the Russian Federation or in co-production with it,” and for international producers “to terminate any business with business entities of the Russian Federation and not to transfer intellectual property rights to any films to the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Hollywood Begins New Strategy

Earlier today, Netflix announced it would push back against Russia’s attempts to force it to air what Politco calls “Kremlin propaganda,” on its streaming services.

So far, not all the major Hollywood studios have not commented on their plans to open films in the region.

Recently, films such as “Cyrano,” “Death on the Nile” and “Uncharted” all debuted in Russia. Movie theaters in Russia are privately owned, but many television stations and media platforms are state-owned and heavily censored.

Over the weekend the European Union kicked Russia out of the global banking system SWIFT, which might make it difficult for studios to get their money back from their Russian distribution partners, thus forcing Hollywood’s hand.