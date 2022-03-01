ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert speaks on Huntsville’s risk for cyber attack

By Kayla Smith
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As Russia continues to send invading forces into Ukraine, experts warn they may also launch a cyber attack that could reach inside your home or business through devices you use every day.

Gray Analytics Vice President Jay Town said Huntsville’s deep ties to military research, the defense industry, and the national intelligence community put the area at high risk for cyber-attacks.

“We have so much ingenuity here,” Town told News 19. “There’s so much development that occurs here in the Tennessee Valley, so it’s natural for us to be a target for nations like Russia and their hackers.”

Without proper cyber security measures, hackers can access almost anything you store online and they may target individuals or businesses.

“One attack that has grown in recent years is on money transfers,” said UAH Center for Cybersecurity Research Director Dr. Tommy Morris. “Banks send money electronically with systems developed a long time ago.”

Because of recent financial sanctions placed on Russia, Morris said hackers may have financial motivations.

Additionally, if you work from home or have recently set up a remote workspace, your home computer and Wi-Fi are likely not as secure as the systems you use at work.

“Regardless of your provider, those third parties can serve as a vector for intrusion into any type of device,” Town said.

There are several steps you can take to protect yourself or your business from cyber-attacks.

  • Use two-factor authentication to log into accounts.
  • Ensure your VPN is secure.
  • Confirm emails are from a legitimate sender before you open them.
  • Never click on a link of which you do not know the origin.
  • Update your cyber security protocols.
  • Hire a company to perform system-wide security sweeps.

“A lot of times these cyber threat actors will sit a business’s network for months and months before they unleash a malware or ransomware attack on that business,” Town said.

Town said the single most important thing a business can do to protect themselves is to offer their employees cyber training.

“They have to continually be trained as to different practices that employees must foresee that might put their network or their business in jeopardy,” Town said.

