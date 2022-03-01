ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County ending vaccine verification policy on Tuesday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe county will no longer mandate that businesses,...

CBS New York

Some raise concerns about vaccination rates as NYC considers ending school mask policy

NEW YORK -- New York City may end its mask policy in schools as early as next week.Connecticut lifted its statewide school mask mandate Monday, New York State is ending its tomorrow, and New Jersey will follow suit on March 7. However, some city parents are concerned not enough children are vaccinated."I'm very upset about it, because my daughter has an underlying condition," parent Karen John told CBS2's John Dias. The most recent report shows a little more than 51% of students are fully vaccinated. But the numbers vary drastically citywide. For example, the Clinton School but Union Square is at 88%, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

L.A. County now allowing unmasking indoors for fully vaccinated residents with verification; here’s what to know

After nearly two years of stringent indoor masking mandates, Los Angeles County on Friday began allowing businesses to shed the requirement for vaccinated customers. L.A. County authorities modified the health officer order to allow businesses and venues verifying everyone’s vaccination status and checking COVID-19 test results to make masking optional for fully vaccinated people only. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Bee

California EDD looks at ending facial recognition technology in unemployment verification

The state’s Employment Development Department is “certainly looking” at different ways to verify identities other than facial recognition, Director Nancy Farias told an Assembly subcommittee Tuesday. EDD’s ID.me, regarded as highly effective in helping with the verification process as the agency was overwhelmed with unemployment claims, has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSYX ABC6

New CCS mask policies to be announced by the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is expected to announce new masking guidelines by the end of the week. It comes as the city of Columbus is expected to drop its mask mandate by March 7. Several other districts in Central Ohio have already made masks optional. "This...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

Johnson County ends face covering policy for staff and visitors

Johnson County dropped its requirement, effective immediately, for visitors and staff to wear a face-covering in county buildings on Thursday. The resolution comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention revised masking recommendations on Feb. 25, which placed Johnson County at a “medium” COVID-19 community level, according to CDC metrics.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
CBS San Francisco

KPIX Special Report: San Francisco Tenderloin – A State of Emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The state of emergency that San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared for the Tenderloin last December has a lot of people talking but no one is paying closer attention than the people who live there. There are some who expect major improvements and many others who are skeptical that there will be much change at all. Still the question on everyone’s mind is: Can the city clean up the Tenderloin? “We’ve got Urban Alchemy coming out here every morning,” said neighborhood resident Johnny Douglas. “They have brooms, trash cans, plastic bags. They get to work and get...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
deseret.com

The omicron variant might be deadlier than the flu

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was at least 40% deadlier than the seasonal flu, according to a new study from Japanese scientists. What happened: The new study found that the fatality case rate for omicron in Japan was about 0.13%, Bloomberg reports. That’s lower than the 4.25% case...
SCIENCE

