King County ending vaccine verification policy on Tuesday

NEW YORK -- New York City may end its mask policy in schools as early as next week.Connecticut lifted its statewide school mask mandate Monday, New York State is ending its tomorrow, and New Jersey will follow suit on March 7. However, some city parents are concerned not enough children are vaccinated."I'm very upset about it, because my daughter has an underlying condition," parent Karen John told CBS2's John Dias. The most recent report shows a little more than 51% of students are fully vaccinated. But the numbers vary drastically citywide. For example, the Clinton School but Union Square is at 88%, but...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO