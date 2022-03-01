ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Steven Stilianos Picks Iowa Football

Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa had a need at tight end and addressed it in the transfer portal Monday when...

COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Tristan Alvano Enjoys Iowa Football Visit

Picking out the aspect of Iowa Football's junior day Tristan Alvano liked most proved difficult. "I liked it all. The whole day was great," the Omaha (NE) Westside High kicker said of Saturday's stop in Iowa City. Kohl's Kicking ranks him the No. 5 kicker in the country for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Michigan State picks up preferred walk-on wide receiver Tyler Vroman

Rockford (Mich.) 2022 wide receiver Tyler Vroman became the newest member of the Spartans 2022 recruiting class last night as he committed to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on. Vroman chose the Spartans over two offers from Air Force and Army and several walk-on opportunities from schools such as Central...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

UW Fresh Start (No. 26): Sunday Looks to Make Himself Yearly Presence

As new coach Kalen DeBoer puts University of Washington football back in order, he might consider rearranging his calendar — where every day is Sunday. This would require the Husky leader to regularly hand the ball to redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday on Saturdays and the occasional Friday during the fall, and hope the brash running back from Texas takes full advantage of this opportunity for the next three or four years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

2024 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Henderson Impressed with Joyner, First Oxford Visit

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
OXFORD, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

First Spring Visit Weekend Provides College Football Commitments

Spring is right around the corner but both spring football and the spring evaluation in recruiting are already upon us and it means new verbal commitments are coming in. The first weekend of the visit period provided a half-dozen Power 5 programs with new members of the class of 2023 -- including the first pledge of the cycle for Syracuse. Most of the new names among those with the recruiting process in the rear view mirror were on campus at their school of choice over the last several days.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Mitchell Agude, UCLA Transfer Linebacker, Visiting Oregon Ducks This Weekend

View the original article to see embedded media. Unlike other positions on the roster, Oregon's linebacker corps didn't take much of a hit this offseason. Even so, the group is still fairly young, headlined of course by phenom Noah Sewell, a Butkus award semifinalist a season ago. The Ducks signed two linebackers out of the high school ranks in 2022, but they may not be finished.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Watch: Tennessee Players React To Kelsey Pope Being Hired as WR Coach

Josh Heupel tabbed Kelsey Pope as his next wide receivers coach on Monday afternoon. Pope, who had been serving as assistant wide receivers coach, received immense support from inside the building and the players in the room, in regards to the open position. After nailing an interview last week, sources told Volunteer Country that he emerged as the front-runner for the job heading into a pivotal recruiting weekend, which he also impressed during.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Keegan Murray 1st-Team All-American, B1G Player of Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore forward Keegan Murray garnered two awards on Monday, earning first-team All-America accolades by Sporting News and named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Joining Murray on the five-player All-America first team are Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

NCAA Men’s College Basketball Big East Tournament Betting Preview: Providence Longshot Provides Value

The Big East tournament kicks off at Madison Square Garden this Wednesday, March 9! Which teams are our writers backing?. Villanova is the current favorite, having won this tournament three of the last four seasons, despite Providence having the No. 1 seed via winning their first conference title. Georgetown is looking to defend its crown, but their lackluster season has them as the biggest dogs at SI Sportsbook. This season, Georgetown did not win a conference game and went an abysmal 0-19 this year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Raleigh News & Observer

NCAA Men’s Basketball ACC Tournament Betting Preview: Duke a Heavy Favorite

The 2022 ACC men’s basketball tournament will get underway Tuesday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Duke earned the No. 1 seed by winning the league's regular season race on the strength of a 16-4 record. Mike Krzyzewski has guided the Blue Devils to their first regular season ACC crown since the 2009-10 season in his final year on the sidelines.
BROOKLYN, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Breaking: Vols Promote From Within For New WR Coach

Tennessee did not waste time in hiring a new wide receivers coach, and Josh Heupel did so by promoting from within. Sources confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated that assistant wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope will be promoted to receivers coach, replacing Kodi Burns. Pope joined Heupel’s inaugural staff...
FOOTBALL
Raleigh News & Observer

Forde Minutes: Predicting Every Remaining Men’s Conference Tournament

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in men’s college basketball, a place so bananas that Houston Baptist and McNeese State can combine for 293 points in four overtimes in a random Southland Conference game:. WHY IS A CIVIL HANDSHAKE SUDDENLY SO HARD?. First we had Juwan Howard...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

