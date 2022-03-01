Should you wear a mask in Michigan? How to understand CDC's new masking guidelines
Most Michiganians no longer need to wear masks, according to new guidelines from the Centers of...www.detroitnews.com
Most Michiganians no longer need to wear masks, according to new guidelines from the Centers of...www.detroitnews.com
Never once placed a mask on my face during this 2 yr farcical.
There’s some that should forever wear a mask.. maybe TWO wHITLER comes to mind first.. followed by benson & nessel… 🤮🤮🤮
Comments / 74