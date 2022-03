A fight between two New Jersey teens at the Bridgewater Commons mall last month has since raised a civil rights issue concerning unfair police treatment. Ben Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, has been retained to step in, NJ.com reported. He was hired by the family of Z’Kye Husain, a Black eighth-grade student who was forcefully detained by Bridgewater police following a fight with another teen that was captured on a now-viral video.

