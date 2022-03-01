Rock Ridge’s Hedblom headed to Class AA State Meet

CLOQUET — It was a bag of mixed emotions for the Rock Ridge wrestling team at Saturday’s Section 7AA Individual Championships.

There was elation for the team’s highest placewinner: Senior Asher Hedblom at 120 pounds. Hedblom took second at sections and will be heading to the state meet at the end of the week.

Hedblom began championship Saturday facing off with Mora’s Mason Nelson in the first place match. The long battle ended with a fall, as Nelson pinned Hedblom at the 5:39 mark.

Hedblom advanced to state by virtue of already defeating Pierz’s Liam Hennessy, the third place finisher, back on Friday.

For senior Gavin Benz (152) and sophomore Damian Tapio (160), it was heartbreak as both of them fell in overtime in their championship matches and proceeded to lose their true second matches, ending their runs at a state tournament bid.

Benz began his day taking on Proctor/Hermantown’s Zak McPhee. Knotted up after six minutes, McPhee edged out the win in overtime, setting up Benz to face Aitkin’s Carson Kullhem in a true second match. That match went the distance as well, but Kullhem had the 1-0 advantage, enough for the win and the spot at state.

Tapio’s day followed a similar trajectory, losing in the championship match to Mora’s Connor Gmahl in overtime. In the true second match with Hibbing’s Bryson Larrabee, Larrabee pinned Tapio late at 5:46 to secure the win.

Head coach Dennis Benz said it was a tough way for two of his wrestlers to go out, but he was still proud of them, and the rest of the team, for the season they had.

“It was definitely a heart wrenching ending. Damian was pinned in his true second match and Asher lost 1-0. We ended with seven place winners and Asher taking second to go to state was absolutely huge.

“All in all, we had a good year. We picked ourselves up and gathered our things and went home to start the rebuild for next year. Looking at our seniors and what they have accomplished over the years, I could not be prouder. When they started their careers, this program was in the stages of being cut.”

Still, Benz saw his seniors help rebuild the team into what it is now. The Wolverines had five seniors on this year’s roster in Gavin Benz, Asher Hedblom, Jacob Burress, Miigwen Tuchel and Erik Sundquist.

“They knew this but they stuck with it even though the team could get cut any day. They continued to get better, they worked hard and put in the time through camps, weight training and just plain guts to not let that happen. Our program is in a lot better place because of them.”

Brining the Virginia Area — now Rock Ridge — program back from the grave, it was just another obstacle that Benz’s dedicated wrestlers have overcome.

“Anyone that has a wrestler or anyone that is one can tell you this sport is not easy. There are a lot of obstacles to overcome, but at the end of the day, even if it’s a day you might not want to remember, you move on. There is a reason things happen the way they do and I tell the kids the same thing.

“I will truly miss this group but I know each and every one of them will be very successful at whatever they pursue in life. The reason I know this is because they know how to work towards a goal. Even though at times it will appear that they might not succeed, they will never give up. They will keep working until they have achieved what they set out to do.”

—

Other placewinners for Rock Ridge at Saturday’s section finals include Dutch Hedblom in fifth (126), Erik Sunquist in fifth (145), Ian Luecken in fifth (285) and Gavin Flannigan in sixth (170).

—

Hedblom will wrestle at the Class AA Individual State Tournament on Friday and Saturday. His first opponent is yet to be determined.