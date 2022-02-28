ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Clarifies Statements About Playing With Son Bronny: ‘I See Myself Being With the Purple and Gold as Long as I Can Play’

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Basketball superstar LeBron James raised eyebrows after telling The Athletic that he wanted to play his last season with his oldest son, Bronny, who isn’t NBA-eligible yet. Yesterday, according to USA Today, James walked back those comments, clarifying his statement and reaffirming his commitment to his current team, the Los Angeles...

