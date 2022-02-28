Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

On Monday, Stephen Colbert gave a heartfelt send-off to Chris Licht as The Late Show showrunner exits the program to become the new Chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Colbert credited Licht for helping turn things around for the late-night talk show, praising his “humility” and “wisdom.” After working together for six years, the late-night host said he grew to love and respect Licht as a friend and co-worker.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO