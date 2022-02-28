Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

On Monday, Stephen Colbert gave a heartfelt send-off to Chris Licht as The Late Show showrunner exits the program to become the new Chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Colbert credited Licht for helping turn things around for the late-night talk show, praising his “humility” and “wisdom.” After working together for six years, the late-night host said he grew to love and respect Licht as a friend and co-worker.
CNN is close to finding its successor to former president Jeff Zucker as Chris Licht, programming executive and producer at CNN, is being eyed to take the job ahead of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger is completed in April
Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht got emotional on Monday night's episode of "The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert" as host Stephen Colbert paid tribute to his departing showrunner. Licht, a longtime television producer, was officially named the new chairman and CEO of CNN Global earlier Monday.
As Discovery prepares to close its merger with WarnerMedia in April, its ultimate plans for CNN remain unclear. Why it matters: It's a big area of the business to be left hazy. Even as he was praising CNN's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the strategy for a CNN under Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to be formed.
One of the problems with commercially-funded media is that when a non-stop, unfolding event (like an invasion) is ongoing that the media outlets still have to find ways to pay the bills. CNN attempted that today with disastrous results. Earlier today, CNN started showing footage of sirens going off in...
