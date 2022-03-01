ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

North Hollywood shootout: How the 1997 gun battle changed the course of American policing

By Sid Garcia
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IDCU7_0eRpCKvn00

Twenty-five years ago Monday, what became known as the North Hollywood shootout took place.

It started as a robbery at a Bank of America on Laurel Canyon Boulevard and became one of Los Angeles' most prolific gun battles.

Two heavily armed men - fully clad in body armor - robbed the bank, and then opened fire on civilians and the LAPD.

Tonja Bellard was the dispatcher that morning.

RELATED: LAPD Chief Michel Moore looks back at 1997 NoHo bank robbery

Moore, who was an officer at the time, recalls getting called to the scene and says the shootout significantly changed American policing forever.

"It all comes back and it's kind of in you, just realizing if I had messed up somebody might not have a parent," Bellard said recalling the shootout as she stood next to the bank.

It was a running gun battle through the streets of North Hollywood unlike any other the city had ever seen. It was all broadcasted live on TV.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore was one of the first responders to the scene. He says the shootout had a major impact on police work in the city and across the country.

Watch the special, "True Crime: The North Hollywood shootout, 25 years later," wherever you stream ABC7.

The North Hollywood bank robbery shootout was one of LA's most prolific gun battles. Watch "True Crime: The North Hollywood Shootout 25 Years Later."

"It did change the course of law enforcement across this country as we recognize that the proliferation of weapons and firearms and the sophistication of those firearms is only increasing, and is something, unfortunately, we continue to see to this day," Moore said.

About a dozen LAPD officers and several bystanders were injured during the shootout. But the only people who died were the gunmen: Larry Phillips and Emil Matasareanu.

The LAPD had never before encountered men with automatic weapons like this, protected by body armor.

In less than one hour, Phillips and Matasareanu tried to kill 64 police officers and 18 innocent bystanders.

"We now have active shooter training, mass violence training," Moore said. "We teach our officers to respond as a team. To work as a team, to move toward the threat and try to stop that threat as quickly as possible."

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

3 killed in SoCal police shootings; officer stabbed

Police shot and killed three people Thursday and an officer was stabbed in a series of Southern California confrontations, authorities said. A man armed with a garden claw was shot in a Los Angeles suburb, police in Anaheim killed a man armed with a gun after an hours-long standoff and a woman was shot at […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest fourth suspect for 2021 homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced it has arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a 2021 homicide near San Jose State University. SJPD identified Dante Disburke, 21, Jvontay Davidson, 21, Quenyshi Blacksher, 20, and Anjali Patel, 24, for their alleged roles in a shooting that left one man dead. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Hollywood Shootout#Police#American#A Bank Of America#Lapd
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested with forged mail keys and 5 IDs, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville police officers arrested a man for being under the influence of drugs – and later discovered the man had reproduced mail keys, plus bank cards and ID cards belonging to other people, officials say. On Feb. 25, at about 12:19 a.m., Porterville Police officers contacted Juan Grijalva at his home […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Parol Agents Arrest Transnational MS-13 Gang Members in the Valley

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four Salvadoran MS-13  gang members this week. On Feb. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Salvadoran national near Hidalgo, whose record checks revealed he is a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.  In 2020, the man was sentenced to five months incarceration and one year of supervised release in Baltimore, Maryland, for an immigration violation. He was subsequently removed from the United States. That afternoon, MCS processing agents discovered a Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed…
EDINBURG, TX
8 News Now

California man found dead inside Las Vegas apartment

UPDATE: The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 42-year-old Michael Fryar of La Habre, California. The coroner said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back. ———————————————————————————————————— LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Feb. 26, an unidentified man was found dead inside of an apartment. Las Vegas Metro police responded […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTLA

Man, 17-year-old girl fatally shot in San Bernardino

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found fatally shot in San Bernardino over the weekend, police said. The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Arrowhead Avenue, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The victims were found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. One of […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy