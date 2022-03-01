Man arrested in Harlem shooting death of drug kingpin

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday in the Harlem slaying of a notorious drug kingpin.

Shakeem Parker was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the November shooting death of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez .

Martinez, 55, was shot five times near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in the middle of the night.

Before his death, the drug kingpin had testified for federal prosecutors to avoid a stiffer sentence in a drug trafficking case.

At the time of the deadly shooting, the NYPD identified the victim as Abraham Rodriguez, of Lewiston, Maine. However, sources told PIX11 News the victim’s true identity was Martinez.

When Martinez was released from prison, he entered the witness protection program and the identity produced by police could have been part of his cover , the New York Daily News reported.

