ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Daughter searching for answers in mother’s disappearance 30 years later

By Valencia Wicker
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5HFb_0eRpBqlu00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman is pushing for answers after her mom vanished almost 30 years ago.

Pamela Jean Mitchell was last seen at the Krystal on West Trinity Lane on August 19, 1992. The then 30-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

“I was nine when she disappeared,” said Ashley Neal, Mitchell’s daughter.

Neal said she went to camp that summer and never saw her mom again.

“I know somebody knows something. It’s not possible that she vanished into thin air,” said Neal. “Somebody knows.”

Clarksville mom stabbed 72 times discovered by her kids, unsolved murder

Metro Police said Mitchell was last seen getting into an unidentified man’s car. Neal admits her mom had fallen into drugs and prostitution but said she was human and dearly loved by her family.

“She was a good person and just got into the wrong stuff,” Neal said. “She is a human being just like the rest of us and we all matter to somebody. She mattered to us… to a lot of people.”

UNSOLVED TENNESSEE: Find more of the state’s cold cases, missing persons, and other mysteries

Neal said she wants closure, so she and her family can heal. She hopes anyone with information on her mom’s disappearance will contact police.

“My grandmother had to die without ever knowing what happened to her and I don’t want to do the same,” said Neal. “I don’t wanna die without knowing what happened to my mom.”

Neal would have turned 60 this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

UPDATE: Missing Bartlett kids found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reported at 10:20 a.m. that the children were found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for six children from Bartlett. TBI says the alert for Anarielle Johnson (10), Cayden Parks (8), Jayden Parks (8), Cordarius Johnson (6), Cormarion Parks (5), and Chase Johnson […]
BARTLETT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs And Prostitution#Murder#Missing Person#Metro Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy