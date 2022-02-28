ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

ZTE’s new 4th generation 5G MBB family is now official

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have received tons of amazing products during MWC 2022, as several great companies have gathered in Barcelona to present their new products. We have seen amazing new laptops, smartphones, and more, but we have also received new products that will help you to keep all your smart devices connected. For...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

pocketnow.com

Geekbench bans four Galaxy flagships after Samsung was found throttling performance

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Samsung has been deliberately slowing down apps on Galaxy smartphones. It was reported that a pre-installed app called 'Game Optimization Service' has been throttling the performance of some apps on Galaxy smartphones. Samsung issued a statement saying that it will allow users with options to set the performance level. Following this fiasco, Geekbench has banned four Samsung Galaxy S-series flagships from its benchmarking app.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Startup’s planned 5G Blackberry revival is officially dead

OnwardMobility, the startup hoping to revive Blackberry phones with a 5G keyboard-equipped Android device, is ending its work on the phone and shutting down as a company. “It is with great sadness that we announce that OnwardMobility will be shutting down, and we will no longer be proceeding with the development of an ultra-secure smartphone with a physical keyboard,” the company wrote in a statement on its website.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Report: Nothing could launch its first Android smartphone next month

Last month, we speculated that Nothing could be working on an Android smartphone. We suspected that Nothing had been working on a Snapdragon-powered smartphone due to the cryptic tweets its founder Carl Pe and the company's official handle had been sharing. Now, a report from TechCrunch claims that Nothing is indeed working on an Android smartphone and it could launch as soon as next month.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus shares its achievements in 2021 and plans for 2022

Earlier this month, we saw information from Counterpoint Research claiming that OnePlus was the only Android brand to grow in the IS market. The company allegedly achieved 286 percent growth in the US in 2021, and it seems that the information was true, as OnePlus has now officially released every important milestone achieved in 2021, at the same time that it reveals some of its plans for this year.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OPPO unveils 150W SuperVOOC charging technology at MWC 2022

OPPO today unveiled its upcoming 150W SuperVOOC charger that can charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 1% to 50% in just 5 minutes, and 0-100% in 15 minutes. This is significantly faster than OPPO’s 65W fast charging technology which was able to from 0 to 100% in just 40 minutes. OPPO also demonstrated a 240W charging technology that is capable of never-seen-before speeds.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You can finally buy TCL’s new midrange 30XE 5G and 30 V 5G

TCL kicked off 2022 by announcing two new smartphones for the U.S. market — the TCL 30XE 5G and the TCL 30 V 5G. While the latter has been on sale for the past few weeks as a Verizon-exclusive, it is only now that TCL has revealed its plans for the 30XE 5G. Today, the company announced that the TCL 30XE 5G would be available for U.S. consumers starting February 25, 2022. The phone is available via T-Mobile and its subsidiary Metro By T-Mobile for roughly the same price.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Is TM Roh to blame for the recent Samsung snafus?

Samsung has had a lot to deal with last week. After the successful launch of the Galaxy S22 series in February and the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro at MWC 2022, things were looking good. However, last week, it was reported that Samsung was deliberately slowing down the performance of its Galaxy devices. Later, around 190GB of its confidential data was also leaked on the internet. According to a report from Korea, Samsung shareholders are now holding TM Roh accountable for these events.
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Apple's PEEK PERFORMANCE Event is OFFICIAL, Pixel 6a & Watch Leaks & more! (video)

MateBook E is the new HUAWEI crown jewel convertible at MWC 2022. The official news today begin with more MWC announcements that we hadn't had the chance to cover over the past few days. Starting off with Huawei, the company just announced their new MateBook E convertible. This is actually a continuation from one of our favorite products from 2017. Just like it's predecessor, it has a tablet-like body which serves as a 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop when you want it. It has a 12.6-inch OLED display on a 90% screen to body ratio weighing only 709 grams. It's powered by the 11th Gen Intel chipsets up to the Core i7, sports 16 Gigs of Dual Channel RAM and up to half a terabyte of storage. We have no details on availability just yet but at 649 Euros, it's a pretty neat deal. Another company that caught our attention was TCL. Sure, they showed us their foldable and rollable concepts but that's been the case for at least 3 years, so I'll applaud that we actually get a final product. What really interested me was their new E-Ink tablet, the Next Paper 10s.. Yes, this one still has a paper-like display but unlike other e-ink tablets, this one does support color. We have no word on availability for other countries but it will cost you 249 bucks in Europe and China at the moment. Lot's of great announcements, stay tuned for more of our coverage.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Hackers reportedly leak 190GB of confidential Samsung data online

Lapsus$ was recently in the news for leaking 'proprietary information' of NVIDIA, and now it seems that Samsung has been targeted by the group. According to a new report, Lapsus$ has leaked a lot of Samsung’s confidential source code online. The report comes courtesy of Bleeping Computer which claims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pocketnow.com

Lenovo unveils new ThinkVision Mobile Monitor and Legion M600s gaming mouse

Lenovo today unveiled a lot of new ThinkPad devices, including the world’s first ThinkPad X13s featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. Alongside the new laptops and workstations, Lenovo also introduced a brand new ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor with a USB-C port, and a new Lenovo Legion Wireless gaming mouse. Here’s everything you need to know about the new peripherals!
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best of MWC 2022: these are the best devices at this year's show

Many trade shows are often ripe with products and ideas that tend to set the tone for the future to come, and MWC 2022, the premier event revolving around mobile technology, does just that! This year in Barcelona, brands and the organizations behind them have made countless announcements, be it iterative upgrades to existing products or the opening of all-new avenues for their business.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem pushes 5G to new heights

Qualcomm has just unveiled the Snapdragon X70, the latest advancement in its 5G modem technology, which promises to deliver an even better 5G experience for the next generation of smartphones and tablets. A successor to the Snapdragon X65 found in this year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship smartphone lineup, the X70...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book 2 Business edition to help tackle hybrid work

Samsung yesterday announced the brand new Galaxy Book 2 series with a number of improvements, such as a better-performing chipset, better ports, and S Pen compatibility. Alongside the new Galaxy Book 2 series, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Book 2 Business, primarily aimed at those who use their laptops for work, and require slightly more power in the same thin and light form factor.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

TCL announced three new CPEs at MWC 2022

TCL has announced several devices at Mobile World Congress 2022, as we have already seen its latest smartphones and tablets. However, those aren’t the only new products getting attention, as the company has also announced three new CPEs. We know TCL for creating amazing and affordable products, including a...
EDUCATION
pocketnow.com

Realme Book Prime arrives in Europe for €999

Along with flagship Realme GT2 series, Realme Buds Air 3, and 150W world's fastest charging technology, Realme also announced realme book Prime at its MWC event. The new Windows 11-powered laptop from Realme features high-end specs for an affordable price tag. Read along and learn more about Realme's first laptop...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

OSOM upgrades the expected chipset for its new 5G Android phone; release is now delayed

Back in December, we told you that part of the team that created the Essential Phone was doing what they do best-creating a new Android smartphone brand. The new one is written as OSOM but is pronounced "awesome." And the company's first phone is named the OSOM OV1. OSOM actually is an acronym for "Out of sight, Out of mind," and OV1 stands for OSOM Vault 1.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

