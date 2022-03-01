Red Light Roundup 02/21-02/27/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 21, 2022

02:10— Marcelino Vasquez, 47, of Templeton was arrested on 46E and Union Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220499

16:00— Guy Anthony Leonard, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-0503

February, 22, 2022

00:04— Nathan Joseph Winzenried, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212866

00:20— Alejandro Lopezsegundo, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Stoney Creek Rd. and Corral Creek Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 220505

18:15— Lexus Faye Wiley, 31, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0511

21:37— Marino Segundo, 60, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Cedarwood Dr. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220513

February 23, 2022

10:03— Robert Dale Baty, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 20-1006

11:45— Jose Luis Ayala Chavez, 20, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Lana St. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220519

17:20— Debra Kay Endeman, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220523

February 23, 2022

17:41— John Carlos Yanez, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220523

February 24, 2022

01:30— Concepcion Martinezfrancisco, 31, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of 32nd St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220525

21:31— Anthony Pamfilo Espinoza, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on US-101 and Ramada Dr. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0533

February 25, 2022

05:54— Samuel James Albrecht, 28, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on 101 at 46W and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 220534

09:10— David Brian Matthysse, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0536

10:32— Collin Earl Higbee, 30, of King City, CA, was released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220537

13:41— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 170 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], FELON IN POSSESSION OF TEAR GAS [22810(A)PC]; Case no. 22-0541

February 26, 2022

01:13— Fernando Dario Saucedo, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on 46 at Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220545

01:34— Nathalie Blais, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Riverbank Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0546

13:06— Chelsea Dawn Burch, 37, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213049

13:57— Kayla Marie Obert, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0550

13:57— Edward Glenn Hash, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220550

15:39— Yvonne Nancy Lara, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220552

21:54— Victor Hugo Cuevasdelgado, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 360 block of Via Ramona and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220554

February 27, 2022

01:35— Scott Alexander McKenzie, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Pine St. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220555

21:45— Adan Hernandezcruz, 27, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0561

Atascadero Police Department

February 21, 2022

06:23— Adam James Hughes, 39, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and HWY 101 and cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 220414

February 22, 2022

00:45— Arthur Henry Castellanos, 46, transient, was arrested on the 6400 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220422

01:44— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 7600 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 220423

11:30— Claude Regan Keefover, 56, of Paso Robles was booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], BURGLARY:FIRST DEGREE [459]; Case no. 220424

11:39— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 47, transient, was arrested on the 5200 block of Cabrillo Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [3056]; Case no. 220427

15:23— Dustin Masaharu Dentler, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 220432

19:31— Trevor William Finneran, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 220428

February 23, 2022

17:14— Patricia Lorraine Lomeli, 33, of Atascadero was booked for BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)]; Case no. 220449

17:14— Patricia Lorraine Lomeli, 33, of Atascadero was booked for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)]; Case no. 220443

17:14— Jevin Dewayne Davis, 36, of Atascadero was booked for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)]; Case no. 220443

February 25, 2022

11:45— Darrick John Friedrichsen, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Ardilla Ave. and Vega Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220456

February 26, 2022

17:05— Phillip Michael Martinez, 33, of Hanford, CA, was arrested at Heilmann Park and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220469

February 27, 2022

00:45— Della Monica Defonte, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of San Diego Way and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220471

12:09— Edgar Stanley Canales, 34, of Atascadero was arrested at Cowgirl Cafe and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220473

12:09— Edgar Stanley Canales, 34, of Atascadero was arrested at Cowgirl Cafe and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 220474