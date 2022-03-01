ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Red Light Roundup 02/21-02/27/2022

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ny3d5_0eRp9yip00

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

February 21, 2022

02:10— Marcelino Vasquez, 47, of Templeton was arrested on 46E and Union Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220499

16:00— Guy Anthony Leonard, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-0503

February, 22, 2022

00:04— Nathan Joseph Winzenried, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212866

00:20— Alejandro Lopezsegundo, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Stoney Creek Rd. and Corral Creek Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 220505

18:15— Lexus Faye Wiley, 31, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0511

21:37— Marino Segundo, 60, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Cedarwood Dr. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220513

February 23, 2022

10:03— Robert Dale Baty, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 20-1006

11:45— Jose Luis Ayala Chavez, 20, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Lana St. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220519

17:20— Debra Kay Endeman, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220523

February 23, 2022

17:41— John Carlos Yanez, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 220523

February 24, 2022

01:30— Concepcion Martinezfrancisco, 31, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of 32nd St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 220525

21:31— Anthony Pamfilo Espinoza, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on US-101 and Ramada Dr. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0533

February 25, 2022

05:54— Samuel James Albrecht, 28, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on 101 at 46W and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 220534

09:10— David Brian Matthysse, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0536

10:32— Collin Earl Higbee, 30, of King City, CA, was released to a third party for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220537

13:41— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 170 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], FELON IN POSSESSION OF TEAR GAS [22810(A)PC]; Case no. 22-0541

February 26, 2022

01:13— Fernando Dario Saucedo, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on 46 at Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 220545

01:34— Nathalie Blais, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Riverbank Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0546

13:06— Chelsea Dawn Burch, 37, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213049

13:57— Kayla Marie Obert, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-0550

13:57— Edward Glenn Hash, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220550

15:39— Yvonne Nancy Lara, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 220552

21:54— Victor Hugo Cuevasdelgado, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 360 block of Via Ramona and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220554

February 27, 2022

01:35— Scott Alexander McKenzie, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Pine St. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 220555

21:45— Adan Hernandezcruz, 27, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-0561

Atascadero Police Department

February 21, 2022

06:23— Adam James Hughes, 39, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and HWY 101 and cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 220414

February 22, 2022

00:45— Arthur Henry Castellanos, 46, transient, was arrested on the 6400 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 220422

01:44— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 7600 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 220423

11:30— Claude Regan Keefover, 56, of Paso Robles was booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], BURGLARY:FIRST DEGREE [459]; Case no. 220424

11:39— Ryan Richard Musgrave, 47, transient, was arrested on the 5200 block of Cabrillo Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [3056]; Case no. 220427

15:23— Dustin Masaharu Dentler, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 220432

19:31— Trevor William Finneran, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 220428

February 23, 2022

17:14— Patricia Lorraine Lomeli, 33, of Atascadero was booked for BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)]; Case no. 220449

17:14— Patricia Lorraine Lomeli, 33, of Atascadero was booked for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)]; Case no. 220443

17:14— Jevin Dewayne Davis, 36, of Atascadero was booked for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)]; Case no. 220443

February 25, 2022

11:45— Darrick John Friedrichsen, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Ardilla Ave. and Vega Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 220456

February 26, 2022

17:05— Phillip Michael Martinez, 33, of Hanford, CA, was arrested at Heilmann Park and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220469

February 27, 2022

00:45— Della Monica Defonte, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of San Diego Way and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 220471

12:09— Edgar Stanley Canales, 34, of Atascadero was arrested at Cowgirl Cafe and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 220473

12:09— Edgar Stanley Canales, 34, of Atascadero was arrested at Cowgirl Cafe and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 220474

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Lone Madrone Announces Grand Opening of Estate Winery

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles wine label, Lone Madrone, announces the purchase and opening of the company’s first estate winery. The new property located at 3750 Highway 46 West, Templeton, boasts a winery, two tasting rooms, a full commercial kitchen, and an eight-acre dry-farmed vineyard. The Lone Madrone team will begin serving customers at this location on Friday, Mar. 11.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Ramona, CA
City
Hanford, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Fire’s New Fire Safety Simulator

The simulator was paid for by the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. PASO ROBLES—On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services debuted the county’s new San Luis Obispo Regional Fire Safety Simulator, whose home base will be in Paso Robles. The simulator provides improved and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Cody Alt Earns Promotion at Parrish Family Vineyards

PASO ROBLES — Cody Alt joins a growing group of young winemakers in the Paso Robles region who combine chemistry with the art and romance of winemaking to produce world-class, fascinating and complex vintages. Recently promoted to serve as winemaker alongside Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon whisperer David Parrish of Parrish Family Vineyards, Alt has earned his chops through full-time positions and internships in Paso Robles and Germany.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Twin Cities Hospital Celebrates 45th Anniversary

TEMPLETON — Staff and management at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton held a small ceremony on Feb. 7 to mark the 45th anniversary of the facility. The 122-bed acute care hospital was founded in 1977 to consolidate the services previously provided by War Memorial Hospital in Paso Robles and the Atascadero City Hospital.
TEMPLETON, CA
The Paso Robles Press

General Store Paso Robles Reopens

The store will reopen on Feb. 11, exactly one month from when they were forced to close. PASO ROBLES—On Jan. 11, The General Store Paso Robles on 13th Street was forced to close after a pipe burst in their ceiling, causing extensive flood damage. Now, a month later the store plans to reopen on Friday, Feb. 11.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brian
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy