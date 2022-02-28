ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYCFC signs 14-year-old Maximo Carrizo to homegrown contract

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — New York City FC has signed 14-year-old midfielder Maximo Carrizo to a homegrown contract that makes him the youngest first-team signing...

