Governor Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that Grantville will be one of many Georgia municipalities to receive funds to improve its water and sewer infrastructure. The money is part of more than $422 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds that is being given to communities in high-need areas to ensure they have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems, according to a press release from the Governor's office.

GRANTVILLE, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO