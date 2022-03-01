Virginia ABC stores continue removing Russian-sourced vodka

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, many are calling for the end of Russian products. This includes alcoholic beverages including vodka.

Over the weekend, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores announced they would be pulling seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from its shelves.

Of those brands, 14 products of various bottle sizes were removed. With the exception of Russian Standard, most of ABC’s Russian-sourced products were available through special order.

This comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered a review to determine what Virginia tax dollars are spent on Russian goods.

ABC officials say that any products of these brands and all brands Virginia ABC carries that are currently in the distribution center, are property of the distributors until shipped out to stores thanks to ABC’s bailment system.

Southwest and central Virginia shoppers say these Russian brands will not be missed.

Emily Carrillo in Lynchburg told WFXR News, “I think they feel like they’re doing their part. It doesn’t really affect me because I don’t drink Russian vodka. If they’re doing it to make a stance, I don’t think it’s going to do anything but sure good for them.”

The brands taken out of stores include Beluga, Hammer & Sickle, Imperia, Mamont, Organika, Russian Standard, and ZYR.

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

Lynchburg shoppers say Russian-sourced brands are not too popular among Virginians.

When Youngkin made the announcement about reviewing goods and services from Russia, Virginia ABC officials were quick to take products off the shelves.

According to Dawn Eischen, a Virginia ABC spokesperson, “We made the decision [Sunday] morning, and our stores opened at noon so the plan was to get all the product off the shelves before stores opened by noon.

The Russian-sourced vodka that ABC pulled from store shelves accounts for roughly $68,000 in ABC-owned inventory.

There is approximately $9,500 in inventory in ABC’s distribution center that is also ABC-owned. These items may have been moved from supplier-owned to ABC-owned through inventory transactions or returns from stores.

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

About $76,500 of Russian-sourced vodka is ABC-owned.

There is approximately $30,000 in inventory in bailment, meaning the bottles are supplier-owned and not ABC-owned. These products will remain unavailable for sale in Virginia ABC stores and will not ship from the distribution center until further notice.

“The vodka that ABC pulled off our shelves that is Russian originated is going to be stored and there has been no determination right now exactly where that will go at that point. Right now, it’s going straight to storage,” said Eischen.

Virginia ABC carries other spirits that have Russian-themed monikers and marketing, such as Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, but these products are not produced in Russia and will not be removed from shelves.

Officials say they’re currently reviewing other products that ABC carries to determine if they have origins in Russia.

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

The seven Russian-sourced brands combined accounted for just over $1 million in sales during the 2021 fiscal year. To put that in perspective, Tito’s Vodka, which is distilled and bottled in the United States, was the top-selling spirit in Virginia with over $57 million in sales.

In the 2021 fiscal year, customers purchased $2.3 million in Virginia-made vodka from ABC stores. This is more than the $1 million in Russian-sourced vodka purchased that same year. ABC’s licensees (restaurants) have historically purchased Tito’s Vodka and Absolut Vodka.

Customers are encouraged to try a different brand if their favorite brand of vodka is no longer available.

“This is the opportunity to try something new. There are plenty of Virginia vodkas that are made and there are other vodkas that are made in other states so this is a good time to support the U.S.,” said Eischen.

There are more than 20 Virginia-made vodka products sold by Virginia ABC. You can find the complete list by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.