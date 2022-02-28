ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic shot put champ Valerie Adams retires

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two-time Olympic women’s shot put champion Valerie Adams has announced her...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Kucera ready to defend NAIA shot put title

Dylan Kucera knew he was having a pretty good indoor track and field season. Between the stack of medals, a handful of GPAC Athlete of the Week honors and a conference championship, the Midland senior was doing alright. It wasn’t until his latest honor—the USTFCCA Midwest Regional Field Athlete of...
SPORTS
KESQ

Shiffrin pads World Cup lead in giant slalom won by Worley

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has stretched her lead in Alpine skiing’s overall World Cup standings by finishing fourth in a giant slalom. Her closest rival Petra Vlhová failed to finish the first run. Shiffrin seemed to ski more cautiously in the second run and ended 0.77 seconds behind the winner Tessa Worley. Worley was 0.29 faster than Federica Brignone. Olympic champion Sara Hector let her first-run lead slip to finish third. Shiffrin earned 50 points for Sunday’s race. That built her lead to 117 over Vlhová with six events left in the next two weeks.
ALPINE, CA
KESQ

Brehm closes eagle-birdie to take Puerto Rico Open lead

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ryan Brehm closed birdie-eagle for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the Puerto Rico Open. Brehm birdied the par-4 17th and made a 30-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 133 at Grand Reserve. Max McGreevy, Satoshi Kodaira and Michael Kim were a stroke back. McGreevy shot 64, Kodaira 66 and Kim 69 wUniversity of Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup was 8 under after his second straight 68. Making his PGA Tour debut, he won the Puerto Rico Classic collegiate event two weeks ago at Grand Reserve.
GOLF
KESQ

Omaha fires Derrin Hansen following another 5-win season

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Derrin Hansen was fired as Omaha men’s basketball coach following a second straight five-win season. Hansen led the Mavericks through their transition from Division II to Division I. Hansen had been a member of the Mavericks’ staff since 1998 and head coach for 17 seasons. Hansen compiled a 253-260 record, including 92-122 since the program became a full Division I member in 2015. The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Valerie Adams
KESQ

MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games. The players’ association says the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s ninth work stoppage, which was in its 93rd day Friday. Spring training games failed to start as scheduled on Feb. 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series for each team during the regular season, scheduled to start March 31.
MLB
KESQ

All-Big East: Gillespie unanimous, Champagnie honored again

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova guard Collin Gillespie was the only unanimous pick for the all-Big East team, and St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie joined him as a repeat selection Sunday. Connecticut guard R.J. Cole and forward Adama Sanogo also were on the first team, along with Marquette forward Justin Lewis and Seton Hall swingman Jared Rhoden. Gillespie, the co-Big East player of the year last season, is averaging 16.3 points per game to pace the 11th-ranked Wildcats. He leads the conference in 3-point shooting and free-throw percentage. Champagnie is averaging 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. He just missed winning the Big East scoring title for the second consecutive year, nipped by Lewis in the final game of the regular season.
BASKETBALL
KESQ

No. 22 Murray State advances to OVC title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — KJ Williams had 29 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Murray State advanced to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship, beating Southeast Missouri State 88-74 on Friday night for its 19th straight victory. Murray State (29-2) will play the Morehead State in the title game Saturday night. Morehead State beat Belmont 53-51 in the second semifinal. Tevin Brown added 26 points for Murray State. The Racers sped to a 17-1 lead, with Nana Akenten hitting a 3-pointer 4:32 into the game for Southeast Missouri State’s first basket. DQ Nicholas led the Redhawks (14-18) with 20 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Adama Sanogo scores 26, No. 18 UConn beats DePaul 75-68

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as No. 18 UConn beat DePaul 75-68 in the regular season finale for both teams. Sanogo also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season. Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn, which held a 49-31 edge over DePaul on the boards. UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) has won six of its last seven games. Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (15-15, 6-14) with 22 points, while Brandon Johnson had 14.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Put#Olympics#Retirement#Ap#Memphis Grizzlies

Comments / 0

Community Policy