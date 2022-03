Anyone who hasn’t yet watched Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be slashed by spoilers upon reading further, so beware!. In the wake of the financial success that David Gordon Green’s Halloween requel series has enjoyed through recrafting Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s shared story, the stage is set for other beloved franchises to step up with their own revisionist returns. One of the first to have come revving out of the gate is David Blue Garcia’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which debuted on Netflix (to not-altogether-positive reviews) on February 18. The film picks up threads from the original film with brutal force, predictably allows Leatherface to pile up bodies, and delivers a gut-punch of an ending punctuated by a particularly interesting post-credits scene that hinted at a sequel.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO